TshisaLIVE

‘With each day, I awake with so much to be grateful for’ — Zoleka Mandela reflects on ‘beating cancer’

06 March 2022 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Zoleka Mandela says every day she is reminded she is blessed to be alive
Zoleka Mandela says every day she is reminded she is blessed to be alive
Image: Instagram/Zoleka Mandela

Zoleka Mandela is a two-time cancer survivor and February marked five years since she won her battle after her second diagnosis.

Counting her blessings she took to Instagram on Monday to reminisce about the day she wrapped up her radiation and chemo treatments.

"With each day, I awake with so much to be grateful for. I go to bed having been reminded of how truly blessed I am. Every day. On this day (five years ago, to be exact), I celebrated completing 30 rounds of radiation (by ringing this significant bell) after my second breast cancer diagnosis, following chemotherapy. I am grateful for my health and all those who contributed positively to my recovery, to my strength and my sense of hope."

Zoleka has been very vocal about her cancer journey and took Mzansi on it from diagnosis to recovery. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and again in 2016.

Sharing her victorious moment years ago, she said she was privileged to have had support from her family.

She questioned the impact the stigma attached to the disease had on other women who aren't as privileged as her. 

"But what about all those women who aren’t Zoleka Mandela and who continuously miss out on surviving the disease because of the difficulties still faced by millions of women — simply because of stigma, how much money they make, where they live in this world or who they are considered to be in society?"

READ MORE

Zoleka Mandela to climb Mount Kilimanjaro for those fighting cancer

Zoleka is working out to prepare for the big climb
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Zoleka Mandela counts her blessings after surviving cancer

Zoleka Mandela feels blessed to have been able to beat cancer, but what about women who don't have the same resources?
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Take a long walk in Zoleka Mandela’s hand-painted sneakers

A hobby to help her deal with losing her mother Zindzi Mandela has turned into a fledgling business
News
1 year ago

Zoleka Mandela reveals how antidepressants left her baby in an incubator after birth

Zoleka Mandela said they almost lost Zenzile but she's grateful that she made it because she 's a fighter just like her,
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DJ Black Coffee opens up about his relationship with Riky Rick & his guilt at ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi Magic officially announces it is canning Ferguson Films' 'The Queen' TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Who bid farewell to Riky Rick in person? Check out Riky’s real ones TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I'm honestly going through a lot' - Cassper Nyovest fans send love after ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Rasta defends his art after three portraits he painted of Riky Rick sees ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations