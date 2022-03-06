‘With each day, I awake with so much to be grateful for’ — Zoleka Mandela reflects on ‘beating cancer’

Zoleka Mandela is a two-time cancer survivor and February marked five years since she won her battle after her second diagnosis.

Counting her blessings she took to Instagram on Monday to reminisce about the day she wrapped up her radiation and chemo treatments.

"With each day, I awake with so much to be grateful for. I go to bed having been reminded of how truly blessed I am. Every day. On this day (five years ago, to be exact), I celebrated completing 30 rounds of radiation (by ringing this significant bell) after my second breast cancer diagnosis, following chemotherapy. I am grateful for my health and all those who contributed positively to my recovery, to my strength and my sense of hope."

Zoleka has been very vocal about her cancer journey and took Mzansi on it from diagnosis to recovery. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and again in 2016.

Sharing her victorious moment years ago, she said she was privileged to have had support from her family.

She questioned the impact the stigma attached to the disease had on other women who aren't as privileged as her.

"But what about all those women who aren’t Zoleka Mandela and who continuously miss out on surviving the disease because of the difficulties still faced by millions of women — simply because of stigma, how much money they make, where they live in this world or who they are considered to be in society?"