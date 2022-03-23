×

TshisaLIVE

‘Can’t believe it’s been 6 years’ — Tbo Touch gears towards Metro FM debut

23 March 2022 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Thabo "Tbo Touch" Molefe is excited to return to Metro FM.
Image: Instagram/ Tbo Touch

Thabo Molefe, popularly known as Tbo Touch, is preparing to return to Metro FM as the drive time host after six years.

In 2016 the media personality handed in his resignation, citing his exit as a matter of “principle” after 11 years with the broadcaster.

As he makes his comeback, his show previously known as Touch Down 326 will now be called The Touchdown with Tbo Touch.

Just testing mic. Check mic, check. Testing 1, 2, 3. April 1 your boy is in the building. Just popped in at Metro FM to check if my horns are intact. Can't believe it's been six years since I last sat on this chair,”  he announced on Tuesday.

For weeks speculations about his return has been circulating on social media. Sunday World reported the SABC was ready to cough up R480,000 per month to bring him back to the station, but the public broadcaster denied this.

“The public broadcaster rejects this deliberate misinformation as it is misleading and factually incorrect. The SABC’s GCEO does not get involved in line up negotiations as that is the job of programme managers and business managers. In addition, the SABC does not pay car allowances and other fringe benefits to freelancers.” the broadcaster said in  statement shared with TshisaLIVE.

“The SABC’s radio stations are guided by executive committee approved standardised freelance rates, which would not see anyone earning even half the amount quoted in the newspaper. Independent contractors do not get involved in soliciting sales and sponsorship as the SABC does not have a commission scheme that covers individuals outside sales staff.”

In a recent statement confirming Tbo Touch's return when announcing the new radio line-up, the station said they were happy to have him back and the show was set to be "high energy" and engaging. 

"The station is pleased to announce the new afternoon drive show, The Touchdown with Tbo Touch, which will be presented by Thabo ‘Tbo Touch’ Molefe who is back and better than ever. The show will broadcast weekdays from 3pm to 6pm. Experienced sports presenter Morena Mothupi will join the team to do the sports ,. This new show promises to be high energy, fast paced and engaging."

