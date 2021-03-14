TshisaLIVE

Tbo Touch on returning to radio: ‘I’m just on a long vacation’

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
14 March 2021 - 10:00
Tbo Touch hasn't closed the door on the idea of returning to radio.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Tbo Touch has responded to questions about a return to radio, saying he is simply on “a long vacation”.

The former Metro FM drive-time host left traditional radio in 2016 after a dispute with his bosses at the station.

He went on to team up with Gareth Cliff at Cliff Central to launch an internet radio station, Touch Central, and later revamped it to form Touch HD.

Touch has had several media business ventures since, including a recent move into education and media training.

When a fan posted a clip of his old intro at Metro FM, Touch was having serious throwback vibes.

“Oh man, how can I forget the best intro ever in radio to this day?” he asked.

When another follower tapped into the nostalgia to ask him if he would return to “traditional” radio, Touch got real.

“I will never leave radio. I’m just on a long vacation.”

Forever the businessman, he then punted his latest venture, suggesting it could “train the next hottest on-air monster”.

Fans were excited at the thought of Touch back on the mic and said they would turn the radio on again if he had to return.

