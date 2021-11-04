TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Tbo Touch chats about DJ Sbu and the beef 'everyone wished they had'

04 November 2021 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Tbo Touch (right) on his relationship with DJ Sbu.
Image: Instagram/ Tbo Touch

Tbo Touch has spoken up about his relationship with DJ Sbu after many people speculated that the media personalities did not get along during their reign on Metro FM.

In a recent interview with Mac G on Podcast and Chill, the media personality and entrepreneur cleared the air, saying that the rumours started when DJ Sbu stood in for him on his radio show while he was away for two months, but they never had issues with each other.

“Everybody thought Sbu and I don't see eye-to-eye. For some time this was a rumour, because when he got fired they thought I had something to do with it at Metro.

“There was this fabricated animosity between us until such a time ... I took a picture with him ... very few people were happy to see that we get along,” he said.

Tbo Touch and DJ Sbu are on good terms and are in cahoots together, along with radio legends DJ Fresh and Robert Marawa, forming part of their new radio venture they've called “Fired FM”, referring to their controversial exits from Metro FM.

They said this partnership was impossible, too many big egos in one room. Well, it turns out we have one thing in common. We love radio more than we love our egos,” he wrote.

