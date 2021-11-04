WATCH | Tbo Touch chats about DJ Sbu and the beef 'everyone wished they had'

Tbo Touch has spoken up about his relationship with DJ Sbu after many people speculated that the media personalities did not get along during their reign on Metro FM.

In a recent interview with Mac G on Podcast and Chill, the media personality and entrepreneur cleared the air, saying that the rumours started when DJ Sbu stood in for him on his radio show while he was away for two months, but they never had issues with each other.

“Everybody thought Sbu and I don't see eye-to-eye. For some time this was a rumour, because when he got fired they thought I had something to do with it at Metro.

“There was this fabricated animosity between us until such a time ... I took a picture with him ... very few people were happy to see that we get along,” he said.