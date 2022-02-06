SNAPS | Tbo Touch meets Stevie Wonder as he lives it up in the US

Thabo “Tbo Touch” Molefe is living it up in Los Angeles and is rubbing shoulders with the big boys in the entertainment industry.

The media personality and businessman has been sharing his experiences with his fans on social media recently. From getting spa treatment on arrival to in Los Angeles to meeting familiar parents.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Tbo Touch recalled his experience he had with Stevie Wonder after meeting him for dinner in 2013.

“Stevie Wonder the greatest of all time. In 2013 we had dinner at Nobu in New York and you said Johannesburg is one of your favourite city and I must take you there. Sadly I wasn't ready then.

“But now, the wait is over. It's inevitably true in what you composed that. The World/Love is in need of love today.

“I'm convinced there's a ribbon in the sky for all those South Africans who want to see you live in concert the adopted.” he captioned.