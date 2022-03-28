Ntsiki Mazwai drags celebs for participating in ‘Bridgerton’ event
‘Did white people have ‘Black Panther’ theme parties? Or SA celebs have a calling to embarrass Africans?’
Ntsiki Mazwai has made it clear she was not impressed with Netflix's Bridgerton Affair soirée.
The extravaganza at the Inanda Club in Johannesburg on Saturday was the talk of the town as Mzansi A-listers shared moments from the event on their timelines.
The controversial poet and singer reacted to the scenes posted on social media while it was trending, saying celebrities who took part at the event ought to be embarrassed.
“Did white people have Black Panther theme parties? Or SA celebs have a calling to embarrass Africans?” she wrote.
While Ntsiki's opinions had people accusing her of being envious about not making the guest list for the elite event, she cleared the air by saying the imitation of the European culture was not something worthy of praise.
“So you think we are jealous of playing dress up to look like Europeans? Really?” she wrote.
“Imitating white people is not black excellence.”
😂😂😂Yes I'm dying to dress like a European.... You're right... I'm just jealous https://t.co/a7QbbmsRzI— ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) March 27, 2022
So vele you think we are jealous of playing dress up to look like Europeans??? Really?— ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) March 27, 2022
Did white people also have Black Panther theme parties???? Or sa celebs have a calling to embarrass Africans???— ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) March 27, 2022
Yooooh you think I wanna be 'one of us? ` 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/pcrTCZTjUr— ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) March 27, 2022
Guys I have no desire to be 'one of us' 😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) March 27, 2022
Acknowledged by wearing European costume mama??? https://t.co/bOqhm5hnxj— ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) March 27, 2022
Aside from Ntsiki's controversial posts, the Bridgerton Affair received a backlash from many people who felt the event was not inclusive of the Indian community.
Some local Twitter users shared the opinions, pushing Netflix to answer why the event failed to reflect the second season of the show, which has two Indian actresses playing lead roles.
Imagine hosting #ABridgertonAffair which has two South Indian actresses as the leads and only having like 2 Indians at your event @NetflixSA— Holistic Selfcare & Wellness | Coach✨ (@miss_dhanusha) March 27, 2022
While #Bridgeton and @netflix chose South Asian representation, South Africa has the largest Indian population outside of India and I didn't see a single prominent South African Indian figure on the @NetflixSA #ABridgertonAffair red carpet. How bizarre. https://t.co/x6gNKI1ppx— I am the real NAPster (@alyssapillay) March 27, 2022
@NetflixSA #ABridgertonAffair where was the Indian representation at the Bridgerton event last night like we saw in the show itself.— Benrika🦋 (@its_benrika) March 27, 2022
TshisaLIVE has reached out to Netflix for comment on the alleged exclusion. They had not responded at the time of publishing this article. This article will be updated with their comment should they share it.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.