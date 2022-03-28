×

TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki Mazwai drags celebs for participating in ‘Bridgerton’ event

‘Did white people have ‘Black Panther’ theme parties? Or SA celebs have a calling to embarrass Africans?’

28 March 2022 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Ntsiki Mazwai reacts to Netflix's 'Bridgerton with an African flair' themed soiree.
Ntsiki Mazwai reacts to Netflix's 'Bridgerton with an African flair' themed soiree.
Image: Twitter/ Ntsiki Mazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai has made it clear she was not impressed with Netflix's Bridgerton Affair soirée. 

The extravaganza  at the Inanda Club in Johannesburg on Saturday was the talk of the town as Mzansi A-listers shared moments from the event on their timelines.

The controversial poet and singer reacted to the scenes posted on social media while it was trending, saying celebrities who took part at the event ought to be embarrassed.

“Did white people have Black Panther theme parties? Or SA celebs have a calling to embarrass Africans?” she wrote.

While Ntsiki's opinions had people accusing her of being envious about not making the guest list for the elite event, she cleared the air by saying the imitation of the European culture was not something worthy of praise.

“So you think we are jealous of playing dress up to look like Europeans? Really?” she wrote.

“Imitating white people is not black excellence.”  

Aside from Ntsiki's controversial posts, the Bridgerton Affair received a backlash from many people who felt the event was not inclusive of the Indian community. 

Some local Twitter users shared the opinions, pushing Netflix to answer why the event failed to reflect the second season of the show, which has two Indian actresses playing lead roles.

TshisaLIVE has reached out to Netflix for comment on the alleged exclusion. They had not responded at the time of publishing this article. This article will be updated with their comment should they share it.

