Ntsiki Mazwai drags celebs for participating in ‘Bridgerton’ event

Ntsiki Mazwai has made it clear she was not impressed with Netflix's Bridgerton Affair soirée.

The extravaganza at the Inanda Club in Johannesburg on Saturday was the talk of the town as Mzansi A-listers shared moments from the event on their timelines.

The controversial poet and singer reacted to the scenes posted on social media while it was trending, saying celebrities who took part at the event ought to be embarrassed.

“Did white people have Black Panther theme parties? Or SA celebs have a calling to embarrass Africans?” she wrote.

While Ntsiki's opinions had people accusing her of being envious about not making the guest list for the elite event, she cleared the air by saying the imitation of the European culture was not something worthy of praise.

“So you think we are jealous of playing dress up to look like Europeans? Really?” she wrote.

“Imitating white people is not black excellence.”