TshisaLIVE

‘I dwell on the times we had​’ —Mome remembers Riky Rick

04 April 2022 - 11:30 By Joy Mphande
Mome Mahlangu remembers Riky Rick and sheds light on the pressures of the entertainment industry.
Image: Instagram/ Mome

Mome Mahlangu is still struggles to come to terms with the death of her friend Riky Rick.

Taking to her Instagram timeline recently, Mome said though she is familiar with grief after losing her father in 1998, she could never reconcile with the thought of losing him or Riky Rick.

Rikhado Makhado, popularly known as Riky Rick, died on February 23.

"I never knew the pain of losing a brother or a sibling. They say time heals all wounds but I still hurt about my dad since 1998, and now you. I guess we just soldier up and pray therapy gets us through healing.

"You cross my mind. I feel my tummy crumble and immediately change my thoughts because I dwell on the times we had. I stay emotional and be up at 3am, like now."

The reality TV star and fitness enthusiast recalled a time in 2008 when her and Riky T-shirts and sneakers.

She said she was praying for other members of the Boyz N Buck$ movement 

"Now all I do is pray for the rest of the boys (Boyz N Buck$) to learn to speak up about  anything and be there for each other off the stage and out of the club because that takes away so much of your time from your loved one.

"I understood the night Mo retired from the stage. And you always struggled to leave B and the kids behind for the stage. The pain of an entertainer will forever be misunderstood. Do you want money or your family? The reality is both, but it’s not always possible. You will suffer and it’s mostly the family."

She said that she would continue preaching about mental wellness and create loving and kind spaces for people not to be afraid to be themselves.

"We all suffer from something, we just don’t know what it is. One thing I have always appreciated about you was your big heart and kindness. You loved hard and genuine to those you care about."

Riky Rick’s mom Louisa attempts to summit Mount Everest in his honour

Riky's mom said since his death she's needed answers and decided to proceed with her trek to Mount Everest Base Camp because she knew Riky Rick would ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

‘We wish you were here’ — Major League DJz dedicate Atlantic Records​ win to Riky Rick

"Let’s dream as a nation because the doors are open wide and the world is ready to embrace Africa."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

LISTEN | AKA talks about suicidal thoughts and reveals Riky Rick rejected offer to host ‘The Braai Show’

"They said come host 'The Braai Show', he said no ways, around the time I was suicidal." AKA revealed.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
