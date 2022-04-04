×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘The underground gang did that’ — SA reacts to Mpho Wa Badimo winning ‘Big Brother Mzansi’

‘No alliances in the house, just her playing the game’

04 April 2022 - 11:05 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Mpho Wa Badimo was crowned the 'Big Brother Mzansi' season 3 winner.
Mpho Wa Badimo was crowned the 'Big Brother Mzansi' season 3 winner.
Image: Instagram/ Mpho wa Badimo

Big Brother Mzansi season 3 has just wrapped up, and Mpho Wa Badimo has walked away with the R2m prize.

Mpho was announced the winner on Sunday after a two-hour live show, .

Mpho, who is a sangoma and YouTuber, fell to her knees in tears when she heard her name called. 

“Thank you, Mzansi,” she said.

The star's fan have often defended her against housemates who mocked her spirituality.

"This woman was tested to the core, went through troubles and tribulations, not only in Biggie's house but even outside. But when you're destined to be great no one can stop it. We celebrate you even today," tweeted one fan.

The reality show started on S January 23 with 18 participants and five housemates — Tulz, Mpho, Themba, Gash1 and Libo — made it to the finale. 

Mpho was praised for her authentic win, one without the backing of housemates after she had been nominated for eviction week after week.

"No alliances in the house, just her playing the game. No paid influencers to promote her outside, just the #UndergroundGang having her back. We love you Mpho," tweeted another fan.

Here are some reactions from Twitter :

READ MORE

Terry on her #BBM exit, dating Vyno and getting back to ‘Only Fans’

Terry speaks about launching her career and her return to 'Only Fans'.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Thuli Phongolo scores more gigs after trolls drag her for her DJ skills

"Thank you for making me trend... I literally went from 9 gigs this weekend till Monday to 15 gigs."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

‘Big Brother’ star Nale on shocking eviction, #DearNale Twitter trend

"I was myself and had a tremendous time. The fact that people have tapped into that and it's positive, I'm grateful," Nale told TshisaLIVE.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Vyno on finding out about death of his friend Riky after leaving 'BBM' and dating Terry

"He's one of the last persons I spoke to before going into the house." - Vyno on Riky Rick's death.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nkanyiso Bhengu shows off his body transformation after weight loss journey TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi Mhlongo weighs in on the Will Smith and Chris Rock 'Oscars drama' TshisaLIVE
  3. Terry on her #BBM exit, dating Vyno and getting back to ‘Only Fans’ TshisaLIVE
  4. 'There was a time I thought I'd never see this day': Somizi on Bahumi's ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Sole survivor of accident that claimed the lives of Mpura and Killer Kau ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'
Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails