‘You are truly a legend’ — Mzansi celebs congratulate Black Coffee's Grammy win
Mzansi has been celebrating internationally-acclaimed DJ Black Coffee for his Grammy win.
The star bagged the Grammy Award for the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for his album Subconsciously.
Taking to Twitter, Mzansi had nothing but praise and admiration for his win, with some calling the star a legend.
“Ladies and gentlemen, Grammy award winner Black Coffee. Let that sink in. Congratulations, Grootmaan," tweeted Lasizwe Dambuza.
"A little boy named Nkosinathi Innocent Sizwe Maphumulo from KwaZulu-Natal grew up to become a Grammy winner on April 3, 2022. Black child, it is possible. Congratulations, Black Coffee," wrote one tweep.
On Instagram the same energy was carried through and congratulatory posts flooded in.
"SA please stand up as we bow to our brother Black Coffee for representing SA on the world stage and bringing home the ultimate honour in music, the Grammy Award, as the first SA DJ to do so in the history of SA music," wrote businessman Lebo Gunguluza.
SA was well represented at the Grammys.
Comedian Trevor Noah hosted the 64th Grammy ceremony last night, becoming the first South African to do so. Johannesburg flautist, producer and composer Wouter Kellerman was nominated for a third Grammy, this time in the New Age Album category for his collaboration project Pangaea, but lost out to Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej in the category.
Here is a look at some of the celebratory messages for Black Coffee on social media:
A little boy named Nkosinathi Innocent Sizwe Maphumulo from KZN province grew up to become a Grammy winner on 03.04.2022— Cameron Kendall (@CameronKendall) April 3, 2022
Black child, it is possible! 👏🏾❤
Congratulations Black Coffee. pic.twitter.com/C53OOpBUzT
Speaking after the win, Black Coffee said it was an award for all of Africa.
“African kids who are watching, they may think they don’t stand a chance to get on a global stage like this. I want to just say to them it is possible. The award is not just for me, and it’s not just about music alone, this is about anything they want to do. This Grammy is a symbol of that, that it’s possible to get here”.
Here are some of the reactions from celebville:
Great news Grammy Award Winner Black Coffee. Let that sink in.— Hotstix (@siphohotstix) April 4, 2022
Congratulations Grootmaan @RealBlackCoffee #GrammyAwards2022 @GalloRecordsSA @thamiMgcina @sphiwemhlambi pic.twitter.com/ua1GjPNPfP
Yay !!!!! @RealBlackCoffee yay !!!!!! Yay bhuti !!!!!! Yhu !!!!!— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) April 4, 2022
Ladies and Gentlemen, Grammy Award Winner Black Coffee. Let that sink in.— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) April 3, 2022
Congratulations Grootmaan @RealBlackCoffee pic.twitter.com/V8wkmlrrsi
Camagu innit🪔🇿🇦…congratulations Nathi🤩. https://t.co/X2fqyArk1k— Thembisa Liyema Nxumalo (Nèe Mdoda) (@tembisa) April 4, 2022
Congratulations Coffla!!! Wow!!! https://t.co/7NmscoIplM— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) April 3, 2022
