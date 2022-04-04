‘You are truly a legend’ — Mzansi celebs congratulate Black Coffee's Grammy win

Mzansi has been celebrating internationally-acclaimed DJ Black Coffee for his Grammy win.

The star bagged the Grammy Award for the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for his album Subconsciously.

Taking to Twitter, Mzansi had nothing but praise and admiration for his win, with some calling the star a legend.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Grammy award winner Black Coffee. Let that sink in. Congratulations, Grootmaan," tweeted Lasizwe Dambuza.

"A little boy named Nkosinathi Innocent Sizwe Maphumulo from KwaZulu-Natal grew up to become a Grammy winner on April 3, 2022. Black child, it is possible. Congratulations, Black Coffee," wrote one tweep.

On Instagram the same energy was carried through and congratulatory posts flooded in.

"SA please stand up as we bow to our brother Black Coffee for representing SA on the world stage and bringing home the ultimate honour in music, the Grammy Award, as the first SA DJ to do so in the history of SA music," wrote businessman Lebo Gunguluza.

SA was well represented at the Grammys.

Comedian Trevor Noah hosted the 64th Grammy ceremony last night, becoming the first South African to do so. Johannesburg flautist, producer and composer Wouter Kellerman was nominated for a third Grammy, this time in the New Age Album category for his collaboration project Pangaea, but lost out to Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej in the category.

Here is a look at some of the celebratory messages for Black Coffee on social media: