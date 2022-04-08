Thandiswa Mazwai: 'Drugs, alcohol are finishing the future of this country'

Musician Thandiswa Mazwai says drugs and alcohol are ending the future of black people in Mzansi.

Taking to Twitter she expressed concern and said something needs to be done.

“Drugs and alcohol are finishing the future of this country. Especially thina abaNtu [us, black people]. This is a sinister agenda to disempower us and our future. We need to teach sobriety as a revolutionary decision/choice.”

In her mentions one of her followers opened up about his struggles.

“I have some confessions and help-seeking to make about this subject kanjani and nobody else knows about this,” he tweeted.

“Never be too afraid/ashamed to ask for help and to confess to yourself out loud where you think you have lost your way. It’s human. Don’t be afraid to be human. To make mistakes and then do better,” King Tha replied.