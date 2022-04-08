×

TshisaLIVE

Thandiswa Mazwai: 'Drugs, alcohol are finishing the future of this country'

08 April 2022 - 06:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Thandiswa Mazwai shared her concerns about South Africans with drugs or alcohol addiction
Image: Instagram/Thandiswa Mazwai

Musician Thandiswa Mazwai says drugs and alcohol are ending the future of black people in Mzansi.

Taking to Twitter she expressed concern and said something needs to be done. 

“Drugs and alcohol are finishing the future of this country. Especially thina abaNtu [us, black people]. This is a sinister agenda to disempower us and our future. We need to teach sobriety as a revolutionary decision/choice.”

In her mentions one of her followers opened up about his struggles.

“I have some confessions and help-seeking to make about this subject kanjani and nobody else knows about this,” he tweeted.

“Never be too afraid/ashamed to ask for help and to confess to yourself out loud where you think you have lost your way. It’s human. Don’t be afraid to be human. To make mistakes and then do better,” King Tha replied.

The Mazwai sisters seem to have an eagle's vision of the problem that has plagued both celebs and ordinary citizens in SA.

Poet Ntsiki Mazwai said she was grateful that Riky Rick's family were honest about the rapper's battle with drug addiction.

Taking to Twitter she asked when Mzansi will have a conversation about the silent killer.

“I am thankful that Ricky's family was open about his never ending drug recovery process ... When are we having the cocaine conversation? We just out here watching people die...”

Musician Kabelo Mabalane is among celebs who have openly shared their journey with drug and alcohol addiction.

In sharing his journey he said he was once taken to hospital after a four-day binge. He has been sober and drug-free for 20 years.

On his Instagram in January, Kabelo celebrated two decades of sobriety.

“I’m celebrating 20 years CLEAN and SOBER this year  If I can do it you can do it too. Those of you on the journey of recovery and sobriety, keep working at it because it works."

