WATCH | Oskido shares his moment with Black Coffee as he wears his ‘Grammy jacket’

When congratulating the DJ publicly for his milestone, Oskido said Black Coffee was a symbol of hope for many in SA.

“Nkosinathi, all I have to say is faith can move mountains and we've always talked about it. When I met Nathi he was young and he used to give me demo cassettes. One day I saw him walking into my house with my cousin Sbuda, who asked me to listen to his music

“What he has done is something huge for not only SA but for the African continent.

"After that he went on his record label Soulistic with his licensing stuff and then he was starting to get bookings. He was getting a lot of bookings in SA but later he said he was going to leave for France, and he sacrificed what he was earning here to go to Europe where he wasn't earning anything. He was getting peanuts and started working there on his vision to be international.”

Oskido and Black Coffee have always had a close relationship.

In January 2020, when commemorating 15 years in the music industry, Black Coffee recalled the people who had contributed towards his success, and named Oskido as one of them.

“Fast forward to a few months later, with the assistance of the legendary Oskido, who gave me my first recording deal for my album. My self-titled debut album was released in 2005."