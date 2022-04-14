WATCH | Halala! Ayanda Thabethe welcomes her baby boy into the world

First-time mom and media personality Ayanda Thabethe has welcomed her baby boy into the world.

Taking to Instagram the Celebrity Game Night team leader shared an emotional video showing a step-by-step journey of her pregnancy right up until the birth of her bundle of joy.

According to the video's cover image the baby was born on March 16.

“Finally, my forever has come,” Ayanda captioned the video, which shows scenes of her newborn son being delivered via C-section and the medical team can be heard all saying he is a big baby.