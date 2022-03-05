SNAPS | It's a girl! Blue Mbombo's gender reveal party was so beautiful

Queue the matching outfits and cute mommy and daughter hairstyles for model Blue Mbombo, whose gender reveal party confirmed she's about to be a girl mom.

The model, who announced her pregnancy on Valentine's Day, had a gender reveal party at the weekend and has taken to her Instagram to share some captured moments from the intimate do.

Blue said she was blessed to have had the event, which was attended by her closest friends and family. Lorna Maseko and Mbali Nkosi are some of the famous faces that were spotted in the small crowd.

Confirming her baby's sex after posting some snaps, Blue shared her excitement at waiting to be a #GirlMom.

“Dear Lord ... please grant me the wisdom and strength to be the best mother to my daughter,” she wrote on IG.