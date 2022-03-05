SNAPS | It's a girl! Blue Mbombo's gender reveal party was so beautiful
Queue the matching outfits and cute mommy and daughter hairstyles for model Blue Mbombo, whose gender reveal party confirmed she's about to be a girl mom.
The model, who announced her pregnancy on Valentine's Day, had a gender reveal party at the weekend and has taken to her Instagram to share some captured moments from the intimate do.
Blue said she was blessed to have had the event, which was attended by her closest friends and family. Lorna Maseko and Mbali Nkosi are some of the famous faces that were spotted in the small crowd.
Confirming her baby's sex after posting some snaps, Blue shared her excitement at waiting to be a #GirlMom.
“Dear Lord ... please grant me the wisdom and strength to be the best mother to my daughter,” she wrote on IG.
When she broke her “bun in the oven” news on social media, the model called her baby bump the “best Valentine's Day gift ever!”
“We plan but God decides. This is an eternal love I’ve longed and prayed for all my life. Thank you Lord for not hesitating to answer our prayers and plans. I couldn’t have asked for a better Valentine's gift,” wrote Blue.
Liesl Laurie, Lorna Maseko, Omuhle Gela and Ayanda Thabethe were among friends and fans that flooded her timeline with congratulatory messages.
“Gooooosebumps ... this is so beautiful! Congratulations, my lovely! You’re going to be an incredible mommy,” said Ayanda, who is also expecting.