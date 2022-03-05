TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | It's a girl! Blue Mbombo's gender reveal party was so beautiful

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
05 March 2022 - 10:00
Blue is about to be surrounded by a lot of pink.
Blue is about to be surrounded by a lot of pink.
Image: Instagram/Blue Mbombo

Queue the matching outfits and cute mommy and daughter hairstyles for model Blue Mbombo, whose gender reveal party confirmed she's about to be a girl mom.

The model, who announced her pregnancy on Valentine's Day, had a gender reveal party at the weekend and has taken to her Instagram to share some captured moments from the intimate do.

Blue said she was blessed to have had the event, which was attended by her closest friends and family. Lorna Maseko and Mbali Nkosi are some of the famous faces that were spotted in the small crowd.

Confirming her baby's sex after posting some snaps, Blue shared her excitement at waiting to be a #GirlMom.

“Dear Lord ... please grant me the wisdom and strength to be the best mother to my daughter,” she wrote on IG.

When she broke her “bun in the oven” news on social media, the model called her baby bump the “best Valentine's Day gift ever!”

“We plan but God decides. This is an eternal love I’ve longed and prayed for all my life. Thank you Lord for not hesitating to answer our prayers and plans. I couldn’t have asked for a better Valentine's gift,” wrote Blue.

Liesl Laurie, Lorna Maseko, Omuhle Gela and Ayanda Thabethe were among friends and fans that flooded her timeline with congratulatory messages.

“Gooooosebumps ... this is so beautiful! Congratulations, my lovely! You’re going to be an incredible mommy,” said Ayanda, who is also expecting.

WATCH | Best Valentine’s Day gift ever! — Blue Mbombo is preggers

"Thank you Lord for not hesitating to answer our prayers and plans."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Mihlali Ndamase pokes fun at pregnancy rumours

Given that every second Instagram reel has been a pregnancy reveal in Mzansi celebville, Mihlali's fans felt they shouldn't get blame for rushing to ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Blue Mbombo takes us behind the scenes of her seemingly perfect Instagram snaps

In one of the clips, Blue can be heard saying “tjonna wee” as she was trying to compose herself to take that perfect snap.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

WATCH | Blue and Brown Mbombo surprise mom with Dr Rebecca Malope performance

The twins threw their mom a birthday party for the books.
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I'm honestly going through a lot' - Cassper Nyovest fans send love after ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Connie’s daughter Lesedi Matsunyane defends Ferguson Films on Twitter TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Black Coffee opens up about his relationship with Riky Rick & his guilt at ... TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Who bid farewell to Riky Rick in person? Check out Riky’s real ones TshisaLIVE
  5. Rasta defends his art after three portraits he painted of Riky Rick sees ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations