WATCH | The amazing song Lloyiso sang at the Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding

Known for gracefully carrying emotion in every note he sings, musician Lloyiso performed at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding last weekend, making their big day all the more special.

Universal Music SA public relations and communications officerRoshika Doolabh confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Lloyiso was billed to help complete the couple's magical vision for the wedding.

Lloyiso sang Only fools rush in for the newly-wedded couple's first dance. The pair said "I do" in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, at an elegant, star-studded black-tie affair held on Peltz's family estate.

The musician later took to Twitter to retweet praise from fans.

Lloyiso thanked his fans for their “messages and love” and promised to share “pictures and hopefully videos” of his performance “in the next couple of days”.

In the meantime, he did his fans a solid by recording his rendition to share on Anele Mdoda's radio breakfast show. As usual, he sounded amazing, leaving many with goosebumps as they listened to the rendition.

Listen to Lloyiso's rendition below: