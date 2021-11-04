TshisaLIVE

Lloyiso 'grateful' for his collaboration with Disney Africa on 'The Stepdad'

“I can't wait to share this wonderful story with SA families this festive season.”

04 November 2021 - 13:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Singer Lloyiso Gijana enjoyed every minute of working on this project
Singer Lloyiso Gijana enjoyed every minute of working on this project
Image: Supplied/Lihle Menziwa

Singer Lloyiso Gijana has shared exciting news of his collaboration with Disney Africa to kick-start the festive season with their Christmas ad, The Stepdad

The Madoda Sabelani hitmaker has contributed to the campaign with his own rendition of Love Runs Deeper exclusively written for the show by Austin Zudeck, Justin Thunstrom and Dewain Whitmore.

The Stepdad premiered on Wednesday and is a three-minute animated tale about family togetherness and the power of storytelling.

Lloyiso took to his Instagram to share the exciting news .

“Super grateful to be part of this campaign. This is a story about a new family that combines their festive traditions together and particularly shows the challenges of being a stepdad. The beautiful part about it is that they end up creating a powerful bond that nothing can break,” he wrote.

“I was thrilled to get involved with Disney’s Christmas campaign. I was immediately taken by the lyrics of Love Runs Deeper and its powerful, emotive message within a story that celebrates family, traditions and love. I can’t wait to share this wonderful story with SA families this festive season,” he added in a statement sent to TshisaLIVE.

This new campaign is a sequel to last year's Lola which celebrated festive traditions passed down through generations. It premiered  across TV and Digital plus Disney’s own channels in 45 countries across Europe, Africa, North America, South America and Asia.

This year the focus is on the character of Lola who is all grown up and her two children Max and Ella as their new stepdad Mike moves into their home.

At the heart of the story is a very special storybook — a precious item belonging to son Max from his birth father.

The book celebrates how the power of storytelling can deepen family bonds, and the magic that reading together creates as stories from Disney and Pixar lift off from the pages igniting the family’s shared imagination and wonder.

READ MORE

'I’ve never met such an a**' - Loyiso Gijana takes his beef with L-Tido to Twitter

The former 'Idols SA' contestant believes L-Tido thinks he's some sort of god
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

'Idols SA' star Loyiso Gijana on depression and falling into a 'dark space'

'I've been in the darkest of places emotionally and no matter what happens in my life, I keep being shifted back into that place'
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Dr Tumi & Lloyiso are in studio together and peeps are excited! Here's why

Dr Tumi and Lloyiso on one song? Yes please!
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

WATCH | Lloyiso's rendition of Sam Smith's Pray is freakin' amazing

Lloyiso's got pipes for days!
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Not a paid post. I believe in the EFF’ — Ntando Duma makes her stance clear TshisaLIVE
  2. Shimza won't budge on cheaper alcohol at his events — even after being dragged TshisaLIVE
  3. Mzwakhe Mbuli slams minister Nathi Mthethwa for 'tarnishing' his name TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘It was so hard to watch’ — SA reacts to triggering and GBV heavy episode of ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Enter Miss SA, then get your ring!' Tweeps react to Thato Mosehle's engagement ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021
Did the IEC's voter management devices negatively influence #LGE2021