Lloyiso 'grateful' for his collaboration with Disney Africa on 'The Stepdad'

Singer Lloyiso Gijana has shared exciting news of his collaboration with Disney Africa to kick-start the festive season with their Christmas ad, The Stepdad.

The Madoda Sabelani hitmaker has contributed to the campaign with his own rendition of Love Runs Deeper exclusively written for the show by Austin Zudeck, Justin Thunstrom and Dewain Whitmore.

The Stepdad premiered on Wednesday and is a three-minute animated tale about family togetherness and the power of storytelling.

Lloyiso took to his Instagram to share the exciting news .

“Super grateful to be part of this campaign. This is a story about a new family that combines their festive traditions together and particularly shows the challenges of being a stepdad. The beautiful part about it is that they end up creating a powerful bond that nothing can break,” he wrote.

“I was thrilled to get involved with Disney’s Christmas campaign. I was immediately taken by the lyrics of Love Runs Deeper and its powerful, emotive message within a story that celebrates family, traditions and love. I can’t wait to share this wonderful story with SA families this festive season,” he added in a statement sent to TshisaLIVE.