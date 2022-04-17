×

TshisaLIVE

LOL! Botswana star William Last re-created Nasty C’s music video and Nasty approves

Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
17 April 2022 - 08:00
Nasty C was impressed by the Botswana comedian's video.
Image: Instagram/ Nasty C

Rapper Nasty C is the latest superstar to be won over by Botswana comedian William Last's comic genius.

The rapper took to his Instagram to give a shout-out to William after the comedian re-created the rapper's latest music to the song Can't Imagine.

After a simplistic approach to the video, Nasty C is seen in the wilderness looking like a classic man as he raps his bars. Investing in a similar wardrobe and even adopting the same mug, William recreated the whole thing — adding his own spice of course!

Nasty and many of his fans and fans of the comedian — who is also a social media sensation — loved the video.

“Lmao Bro! This really made my day. Shout-out to William,” he captioned the video, which he reposted from TikTok.

Watch William's hilarious take below:

Even US music superstar Chris Brown is a fan of William.

William has become known for his hilarious videos about life in Mzansi and his home country of Botswana, but even had Chris in stitches when he posted a video of him singing the muso's Don't Wake Me Up.

Let's just say that William's version was, uh, unique, and a bit of a flop.

Still, Chris shared the video on his Instagram, telling his fans not to sing along to his songs unless they are doing it like William.

“If you don’t sing my sh*t like this we are not homies,” Chris told his 64.3-million followers around the world.

