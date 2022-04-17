LOL! Botswana star William Last re-created Nasty C’s music video and Nasty approves

Rapper Nasty C is the latest superstar to be won over by Botswana comedian William Last's comic genius.

The rapper took to his Instagram to give a shout-out to William after the comedian re-created the rapper's latest music to the song Can't Imagine.

After a simplistic approach to the video, Nasty C is seen in the wilderness looking like a classic man as he raps his bars. Investing in a similar wardrobe and even adopting the same mug, William recreated the whole thing — adding his own spice of course!

Nasty and many of his fans and fans of the comedian — who is also a social media sensation — loved the video.

“Lmao Bro! This really made my day. Shout-out to William,” he captioned the video, which he reposted from TikTok.

Watch William's hilarious take below: