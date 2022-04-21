Heavy K sets record straight on his feels about Black Coffee's Grammy-winning album

Music producer and DJ Heavy-K has taken to Twitter to correct Podcast and Chill host MacG on a statement he said Heavy-K made when he guest appeared on the show.

On Monday Mac G said Black Coffee is a huge supporter of the podcast because he remembers everything that was said about him on the show, which means he watches some of it.

“Black Coffee is a chiller bro, he remembers every single thing we have ever said about him on the podcast.”

Then MacG took it back to Heavy-K's interview when he was on Podcast And Chill. “I think we did an interview with Heavy-K, I even forgot about that interview, and Heavy-K even said the album Black Coffee won a Grammy for was pap,” said MacG.