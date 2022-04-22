Funeral details for fashion designer Quiteria Kekana revealed

The funeral is set to take place at Parkhurst Recreational Centre and will also be available virtually.

During the candlelight ceremony Quiteria was remembered as an ambitious and prayerful spirit who was a trailblazer and always went for his dreamst.

After falling in love with dance and the lifestyle in Johannesburg while attending school, Quiteria did ballroom dance, then studied dance at the National School of the Arts and briefly did human resources.

With his mother Violet's eye for fashion, he began creating clothes for himself and close friends Quiteria knew fashion was his first and true love.

His first fashion brand was Quiteria Luke.

He then partnered with George Malelu, which was the beginning of Quiteria & George and catapulted their brands to Milan, Paris and Germany.

One of the mostfamous moments in his career was when he dressed Beyoncé for the Global Citizen concert, which marked a moment he had been working towards.

In 2018 Quiteria embarked on a solo career where he started Quiteria Milier. He opened his design studio in Melville dressing A-list stars including actress Katlego Danke, singer Makhadzi, actor Khaya Dlala and many others.

His solo career saw him travel in and beyond the continent, fom Paris to Nigeria, Tanzania, Malawi and Botswana, to name a few.

Quiteria leaves behind his mother Violet, father Peter Moeti, his son, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles cousins and his puppy Dishon and a legacy unmatched.