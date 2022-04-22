×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Funeral details for fashion designer Quiteria Kekana revealed

22 April 2022 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Funeral details for international designer Quiteria Kekana have been announced.
Funeral details for international designer Quiteria Kekana have been announced.
Image: Instagram/ Quiteria Kekana

Details of Lebogang Quiteria Kekana's funeral have been shared after an emotional candlelit ceremony at Quiteria Atelier studios in Melville on Wednesday 

The international fashion designer died on Sunday after losing his battle against cancer.

The family confirmed the tragic news in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.

It is with profound regret and sadness that the Kekana family confirm the untimely passing of international fashion designer, son, father and brother Lebogang Quiteria Kekana, 38, after a short battle with cancer. Quiteria sadly passed away on April 17 2022 at his Melville home.”

Fashion designer Quiteria Kekana has died

Quiteria Kekana died on April 17 2022 at his Melville home.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

The funeral is set to take place at Parkhurst Recreational Centre and will also be available virtually. 

During the candlelight ceremony Quiteria was remembered as an ambitious and prayerful spirit who was a trailblazer and always went for his dreamst.

After falling in love with dance and the lifestyle in Johannesburg while attending school, Quiteria did ballroom dance, then studied dance at the National School of the Arts and briefly did human resources.

With his mother Violet's eye for fashion, he began creating clothes for himself and close friends Quiteria knew fashion was his first and true love.

His first fashion brand was Quiteria Luke.

He then partnered with George Malelu, which was the beginning of  Quiteria & George and catapulted their brands to Milan, Paris and Germany. 

One of the mostfamous moments in his career was when he dressed Beyoncé for the Global Citizen concert, which marked a moment he had been working towards. 

In 2018 Quiteria embarked on a solo career where he started Quiteria Milier. He opened his design studio in Melville dressing A-list stars including actress Katlego Danke, singer Makhadzi, actor Khaya Dlala and many others. 

His solo career saw him travel in and beyond the continent, fom Paris to Nigeria, Tanzania, Malawi and Botswana, to name a few.

Quiteria leaves behind his mother Violet, father Peter Moeti, his son, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles cousins and his puppy Dishon and a legacy unmatched.

Singer Makhadzi was among the many celebs who sent tributes after hearing the tragic news.

The Limpopo-born star recalled the role he played his life in a post: “During lockdown everyone was talking about me, about good things just because of you. I was slaying because of you.  I was slaying with beautiful costumes because of you. Thank you God for bringing quiet in my life. May his soul rest in peace,” she wrote.

Fashion designer Quiteria Kekana has died

Quiteria Kekana died on April 17 2022 at his Melville home.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

From Paris to Beyoncé: Five things to know about renowned designer Quiteria

A look at the career and personal life of the beloved fashion icon.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

‘His talent was undeniable’ — Celebs pay tribute to designer Quiteria Kekana

A candlelit ceremony at Quiteria Atelier studios in Melville is set to take place in his honour on Wednesday evening.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lira's 'ability to communicate' affected after stroke in Germany TshisaLIVE
  2. Heavy K sets record straight on his feels about Black Coffee's Grammy-winning ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Nandi Madida mourns her friend and renowned researcher Ndoni Mcunu TshisaLIVE
  4. Ambitiouz Entertainment slam Ntaba YaseDubai’s claims he only gets R3,7k for ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘Let’s pray together’ — SA prays for singer Lira after she suffered a stroke TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?