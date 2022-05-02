Gogo Dineo shares three must-know gems to help you in your spiritual journey

It's exactly seven days before the second instalment and celebrations of “Ancestors Day” which was launched in May 2021.

Though the celebrations are largely to do with African spirituality, some people have not tapped into it and some may not even know where to begin in their own personal journey.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, sangoma and African spiritual teacher Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi said the most important tool to have on one's spiritual journey is patience.

“When you are impatient don’t even bother to start, go find out why you are impatient, deal with that, because our youth, especially the ones born in the 1990s, are very impatient.

"We don’t blame them because the programme was set for everything, they were born into a programme of a sense of entitlement more than anything, so already they say no this thing is taking too long, I want to see changes now.”

Gogo Dineo has identified three important things you ought to focus on if you want to start your spiritual journey.

Your father's surname

“If you are willing to be patient and you ask where do I start? Your surname. Your forefathers' surname is important, so it retraces your genealogy, it retraces who you are.”

Gogo Dineo recited her isithakazelo and shared that their animal totem is a warthog. She traced her surname, which goes outside the SA borders, something she said was an important element in her identity.

“Just from izithakazelo, your surname is the book of your history, so you begin there.

Be willing to be challenged

Gogo Dineo said she's had her fair share of challenges, but because she has kept her eye on the ball where African spirituality is concerned she has managed to stand her ground

“The second thing is when you are going through this also be willing to be challenged, because the young say they are wise, because you are old and outdated. I’m not outdated, I’m invested in learning.”

Become interested in learning

“So when you become interested in learning you will also be in discomfort. Yet you will still pursue your journey of understanding who you are. It is a journey which you are rewriting not only for yourself, but for those before you who have had responsibilities. There’s a lot of people who have said they are from the Batswana tribe, meanwhile they are from the Zulu tribe. Those three things are the most important for now.

During a panel discussion hosted by Castle Milk Stout held before Ancestors Day, the healer shared why the day was of significance and the importance of celebrating African spirituality.

Gogo Dineo said this day would eradicate distortions about African spirituality and set the tone for the rest of Africa to follow.

She said being a part of rewriting the history and the narrative about African spirituality was something she was proud of.

“Spirituality is not just about healing. People assume it's about aboGogo, but it's about the political system, it's about the health and economic system and the social — so how we relate socially. So just being interested in re-writing that history is remarkable.”