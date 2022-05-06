SNAPS | A stunning Xhosa affair — Inside Sive Mabuya’s traditional wedding

Actress Sivenathi Mabuya recently said “I do” to her longtime friend and love Aphiwe Bukani at a stunning Xhosa-inspired affair, and her glow is undeniable.

After revealing the Bukanis had paid lobola for her earlier this year, the actress took to the socials to share moments from her big day.

Most of her guests donned black and white Xhosa-inspired regalia, while she and hubby looked stunning in white with a touch of blue.

In the Instagram post, Sive revealed she has known Aphiwe for 14 years and said she couldn't wait for them to take on life as a unit going forward.

The actress also thanked family and friends who honoured her wedding invite on May 1.

“On Sunday, May 1, surrounded by our loved ones, we celebrated our love and made it official. With 14 years of knowing each other already behind us, we look forward to the new journey of marriage ahead. Thank you all for the love and support during the most unforgettable day of our lives,” the actress said.