Blxckie, DBN Gogo and other SA stars win big at Clout Africa awards

Mzansi stars won big at this year's Clout Africa awards.

DBN Gogo won DJ of the Year, Blxckie Songwriter of the Year and Msaki Best Alternative album.

Clout Africa committee chairperson Pheabian Miller described the artists as acts that have been “captivating audiences across the continent and internationally”.

Clout Africa CEO Serge Noujaim spoke of his involvement in the music industry and how he wanted to bring attention to upcoming and commercial artists.

“Clout Africa Awards is about raising the underground and bringing you the hottest music award show in Africa where the fans are in control,

“We’ve been a big part of African music’s growth, providing top-of-the-line recording studio equipment and media services for established and upcoming acts.”