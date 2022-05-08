‘God, what Linda Mtoba said. Amen’ — Tweeps praise actress for ‘being in her bag’

If there is anything Linda Mtoba is set on doing this year, itbis securing the bag and tweeps are here for it.

She tweeted she was running out of space in her bio.

The actress and mom of one has a long list of brand ambassador deals, sponsorships, partnerships and endorsements under her belt. Tweeps are curious about the type of prayer she prays and also want to manifest all the goodness.

“It’s such a grand year for @Linda_Mtoba bagging campaign after campaign, sharing positivity and heartwarming family content. It’s so wonderful to witness — I’m in awe,” said one tweep.

She has done work with Huggies, Bernini, Edgars, Vaseline and Samsung, and taking to her socials, she announced her good news.