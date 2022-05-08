×

TshisaLIVE

‘God, what Linda Mtoba said. Amen’ — Tweeps praise actress for ‘being in her bag’

08 May 2022 - 16:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Linda Mtoba is coming for everything this year
Image: Instagram/ Linda Mtoba

If there is anything Linda Mtoba is set on doing this year, itbis securing the bag and tweeps are here for it. 

She tweeted she was running out of space in her bio.

The actress and mom of one has a long list of brand ambassador deals, sponsorships, partnerships and endorsements under her belt. Tweeps are curious about the type of prayer she prays and also want to manifest all the goodness.

“It’s such a grand year for @Linda_Mtoba bagging campaign after campaign, sharing positivity and heartwarming family content. It’s so wonderful to witness — I’m in awe,” said one tweep.

She has done work with Huggies, Bernini, Edgars, Vaseline and Samsung, and taking to her socials, she announced her good news.

“I have switched to Galaxy and officially joined the @SamsungMobileSA family. I'm thrilled to announce my new brand partnership with @SamsungMobileSA . Can't wait to take you to another Galaxy with me and show you how to break the rules.”

After bagging and being announced as the ambassador of Vaseline, the star was beside herself

“It’s such an honour to have a brand that actually understands the importance of our heritage and that matters to me so much. To have a black woman as the face of Vaseline is a huge deal because I’m from Umlazi. I’m living my wildest dreams,” she told TshisaLIVE.

She’s the first female ambassador after Riky Rick, and Linda marks that as a great honour.

“Riky Rick was such an amazing human being, and to be able to work with a brand he worked with as well just shows how brand elevation is always happening and that’s what Vaseline is about. It’s timeless and innovative,” the actress said.

Linda Mtoba talks evolution of her brand & being a Vaseline ambassador

“The most important thing is I haven’t changed, all I have done is grow and people have been able to grow with me as well," Linda Mtoba shared.
