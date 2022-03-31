Linda Mtoba talks evolution of her brand & being a Vaseline ambassador

The actress spoke about the evolution of her brand. When she started she was a young single woman on the small screen, and now she had grown into becoming a mother — something she says that has affected her life in the most positive way as she’s never been happier.

“The most important thing is I haven’t changed, all I have done is grow and people have been able to grow with me as well. They are able to experience me more and a bit more deeply in some aspects of my life. It’s about being real and being authentic and that’s exactly how I live my life.”

Being a household name and starting a family is not always an easy thing to do Linda admits, but she’s grateful for a great support structure and to have the honour to start a family.

“Motherhood gave me more reason and purpose to attain my dreams because I have a little girl who was me. I want my daughter to look up to me and see someone she would like to be like when she grows up and that’s motivated me to show her that as a young woman, there’s nothing you can’t do ... what an honour.

“I have a very strong support structure. I wouldn’t be able to stand without my mom or my husband who understand my passions. I love my job, I love what I do and I love being a mom.”

