Linda Mtoba talks evolution of her brand & being a Vaseline ambassador
Linda Mtoba has a different glow after being named the new ambassador of Vaseline and says this achievement has been a full-circle moment for her as brands are acknowledging her craft.
“It’s such an honour to have a brand that actually understands the importance of our heritage and that matters to me so much. To have a black woman as myself as the face of Vaseline is a huge deal because I’m from Umlazi. I’m living my wildest dreams,” she tells TshisaLIVE.
She’s the first female ambassador after Riky Rick who used to be the face of the brand too, and Linda marks that as a great honour.
“Riky Rick was such an amazing human being, and to be able to work with a brand that he worked with as well just shows how brand elevation is always happening and that’s what Vaseline is about. It’s timeless and innovative,” the actress explained.
The actress spoke about the evolution of her brand. When she started she was a young single woman on the small screen, and now she had grown into becoming a mother — something she says that has affected her life in the most positive way as she’s never been happier.
“The most important thing is I haven’t changed, all I have done is grow and people have been able to grow with me as well. They are able to experience me more and a bit more deeply in some aspects of my life. It’s about being real and being authentic and that’s exactly how I live my life.”
Being a household name and starting a family is not always an easy thing to do Linda admits, but she’s grateful for a great support structure and to have the honour to start a family.
“Motherhood gave me more reason and purpose to attain my dreams because I have a little girl who was me. I want my daughter to look up to me and see someone she would like to be like when she grows up and that’s motivated me to show her that as a young woman, there’s nothing you can’t do ... what an honour.
“I have a very strong support structure. I wouldn’t be able to stand without my mom or my husband who understand my passions. I love my job, I love what I do and I love being a mom.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.