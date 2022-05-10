WATCH | Musa Keys gets 'lap dance' from fans during his performance

Musa Makamu, popularly known as Musa Keys, has caused a frenzy on social media while on his international tour.

The Limpopo-born amapiano star is halfway through his 17-destination tour and he's pulling out all the stops.

During his performances in Harare and Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, this past weekend, Musa got a bit naughty with his fans as they gave him a lap dance on stage.

While he had dozens of female fans swarming to get his attention at the event, Musa made it known that he would spend the night with his “boys”.

“After beautiful weekend, I still go back to no home cooked meal, just gonna be me and my plaques and the boys,” he wrote on his Instagram stories.

Watch the videos below: