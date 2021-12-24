Musa Keys shares how he didn’t think he was ‘good enough’ as a singer

While he may be a big deal as far as amapiano vocalists are concerned, Musa Keys has revealed he didn’t always think he had what it takes to make music people would love.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, the Wena hitmaker said his confidence wasn’t always on a high with his voice or what he can offer to the world.

“I never sang at church but that’s where I started playing piano. I never thought I was good enough for church. I thought maybe my voice was not good enough like everyone on stage. I even went as far as asking guys who were in the band how do they do it. They don’t sound amazing, but they sing.”

“Where do they get the confidence to be in front of people and listen to themselves sound like that? I had to build a lot of confidence in studio. I spent a lot of time trying to figure out my voice, and how to deliver my voice.

“I feel like I can do anything. Some people went to training to be able to sing like Alicia Keys . She was not a great singer, but she was trained to be a great singer, so I felt if Alicia could be taught I can definitely be taught too.”