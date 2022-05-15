Zodwa Wabantu and her bae living it up on their vacay

No matter what SA has to say about her, Zodwa has made it her mission to live as freely as she can. If “colour outside the line” was a person, she'd probably look like Zodwa.

Zodwa recently brushed off criticism that wearing ancestral beads while gyrating half-naked was disrespectful to African culture.

Zodwa told TshisaLIVE she was embracing her journey and did not feel she was hindering her calling to become a sangoma in any way

“This is my job. You know, my ancestors gave it to me. My great-grandfather was the one who was famous. All the travelling that I’ve done or I’m still doing, I don’t say they will make me live bad ... [or] change my living conditions, because they know I’m their child from now, as long as I go wherever they send me.”

Should there be a need to switch careers the guidance should come from her ancestors, she added.

Listen here: