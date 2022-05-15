×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Zodwa Wabantu and her bae living it up on their vacay

Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
15 May 2022 - 14:00
Zodwa Wabantu plans to share every step she takes on her ancestral calling journey.
Zodwa Wabantu plans to share every step she takes on her ancestral calling journey.
Image: Instagram/Zodwa Wabantu

As the country continues to debate the validity of Zodwa Wabantu's ancestral calling, the socialite has been securing her bag and going about her life unbothered. She recently went on a vacation with her latest Ben 10.

Checking in the North West province at the often star-studded Sun City resort, Zodwa was spotted living her best life with her man, enjoying a weekend of leisure.

Taking on water sport, Zodwa let her hair down as she rested after months of gigs.

No matter what SA has to say about her, Zodwa has made it her mission to live as freely as she can. If “colour outside the line” was a person, she'd probably look like Zodwa.

Zodwa recently brushed off criticism that wearing ancestral beads while gyrating half-naked was disrespectful to African culture.

Zodwa told TshisaLIVE she was embracing her journey and did not feel she was hindering her calling to become a sangoma in any way

“This is my job. You know, my ancestors gave it to me. My great-grandfather was the one who was famous. All the travelling that I’ve done or I’m still doing, I don’t say they will make me live bad ... [or] change my living conditions, because they know I’m their child from now, as long as I go wherever they send me.” 

Should there be a need to switch careers the guidance should come from her ancestors, she added.

Listen here:

LISTEN | Zodwa Wabantu hits back at Ntsiki Mazwai as they debate ‘nudity- loving sangomas’

"We have women working at KFC who are wearing beads in the workplace and in corporates we have people wearing their ancestral beads. It’s just that ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Ntsiki Mazwai talks about African spirituality and the need for traditional bodies to lay down the law

"We keep doing it in trends. But until we are fully committed to going back to ourselves, we are going to continue losing ourselves and we will ...
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Zodwa Wabantu announced as guest star on steamy new TV series

Zodwa, who plays herself in The Black Door, will make her cameo appearance on April 14.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | ‘Protect your soul’ — Zodwa Wabantu warns fans

"They take your wisdom and you will be left empty and naked without knowing yourself."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kelly Khumalo, Jub Jub pen heartfelt messages to Christian on his birthday TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘MacG makes it difficult to defend him’ — Tweeps react to recent ‘Podcast and ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Mpho wa Badimo reveals she went into depression after her sangoma initiation TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Gomora' star Nandi Khubone opens up about acting and her mental health TshisaLIVE
  5. Siyabonga ‘Sdumo’ Zubane's life to be celebrated at memorial service TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail