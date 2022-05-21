Get excited! Natasha Thahane is back on the set of ‘Blood and Water’
Netflix's Blood and Water season 3 is in production and actress Natasha Thahane is super excited to be back on set.
She stars as one of the show’s main characters, Wendy Dlamini.
The first and second instalments were a hit with fans around the world, including US actress Gabrielle Union and hubby Dwayne Wade.
Taking to Instagram this week, Natasha shared snaps of herself and co-stars on set of the popular series.
Blood and Water is Netflix SA's second original series after Queen Sono (starring actress Pearl Thusi) and is directed by the brilliant Nosipho Dumisa.
Netflix shared the first look on their Instagram page with the caption: “Mzansi’s coolest kids are back. Blood and Water season 3 is currently in production. Here’s your first look.”
Among the cast making their return for season three are Ama Qamata, who plays the role of Puleng Khumalo, Dillon Windvogel (Wade), Khosi Ngema (Filkile), Thabang Molaba (KB) and Arno Greeff (Chris).
The actress has been very scarce on social media since she announced her pregnancy and posted about her baby shower.
Natasha took to Instagram to thank her family and friends for getting together to celebrate her and baby.
“This is a hugely overdue. Thank you. Thank you to family and friends for throwing such an amazing shower in my honour."
She then vanished for a little while only to resurface with a fire post-pregnancy glow snap.
