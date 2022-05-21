×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Get excited! Natasha Thahane is back on the set of ‘Blood and Water’

21 May 2022 - 16:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Natasha Thahane took to her Instagram to acknowledge people she works with on 'Blood and Water'.
Natasha Thahane took to her Instagram to acknowledge people she works with on 'Blood and Water'.
Image: Instagram/ Natasha Thahane

Netflix's Blood and Water season 3 is in production and actress Natasha Thahane is super excited to be back on set.

She stars as one of the show’s main characters, Wendy Dlamini.

The first and second instalments were a hit with fans around the world, including US actress Gabrielle Union and hubby Dwayne Wade.

Taking to Instagram this week, Natasha shared snaps of herself and co-stars on set of the popular series.

Blood and Water is Netflix SA's second original series after Queen Sono (starring actress Pearl Thusi) and is directed by the brilliant Nosipho Dumisa.

Netflix shared the first look on their Instagram page with the caption: “Mzansi’s coolest kids are back. Blood and Water season 3 is currently in production. Here’s your first look.”

Among the cast making their return for season three are Ama Qamata, who plays the role of Puleng Khumalo, Dillon Windvogel (Wade), Khosi Ngema (Filkile), Thabang Molaba (KB) and Arno Greeff (Chris).

The actress has been very scarce on social media since she announced her pregnancy and posted about her baby shower.

Natasha took to Instagram to thank her family and friends for getting together to celebrate her and baby. 

This is a hugely overdue. Thank you. Thank you to family and friends for throwing such an amazing shower in my honour."

She then vanished for a little while only to resurface with a fire post-pregnancy glow snap.

READ MORE:

Slik Talk takes a swipe at Natasha Thahane’s 'baby daddy' Thembinkosi Lorch

"Lorch is an over-hyped media darling," said Slik Talk.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Halala! Natasha Thahane is pregnant

With nothing but a crown emoji as her caption, Natasha Thahane broke the net with her baby bump snap!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

SNAPS | Inside Natasha Thahane’s baby shower

"Thank you to family and friends for throwing such an amazing shower in my honour."
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

‘We feel like we all won’ — Pearl Thusi gushes over Thuso Mbedu’s win

"Thank you for much needed good news after the month we’ve had," Pearl tweeted Thuso.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Robert Marawa takes on Penny Lebyane over R22m SA flag TshisaLIVE
  2. Remember her? Famous groove whistler Renei Solana graduates TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | 'Transfer R10m to her family': Ike Khumalo 'hijacks' Deborah Fraser ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Mohale 'unlikely' to walk away with 'zilch' in Somizi divorce: expert TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I miss you incredibly' — Nhlanhla Nciza remembers her late daughter TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘Cancel this thing’: Ramaphosa chuckles over monumental flag debacle as ...
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...