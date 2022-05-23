Miss Pru encourages mental health self-care
Miss Pru has urged her followers to look after their mental health, revealing that she is starting to feel like herself again after her own struggles.
The Ambitiouz Entertainment DJ took to Twitter to highlight the importance of mental wellness.
“I’m starting to feel like myself again, Yoh I went through it. Taking care of your mental health should be a priority, not a lot of people will get it, but zinakekele.” she wrote.
At the recent memorial service of Gomora star Siyabonga Zubane, veteran actress Connie Chiume said many lives were lost due to mental health issues and appealed to the department of sport, arts and culture to intervene.
“We cry to the department of culture and the department of health, please intervene. Can you please intervene together with broadcasters, even in the music industry, why are we losing our youth like this?
“Satan is taking advantage of the situations we find ourselves in. There's a demonic spirit going around taking our children who are coming with better things for the future of our country.
"Something is going on in the spiritual world. We need to stand up. We stood up and fought apartheid and many other ills that make us fight, let this be one of them.”
Miss SA 2020 and mental health advocate Shudufhadzo Musida launched her online mental health initiative #MindfulMondays hosted in conjunction with the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag).
YouTuber and reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza has publicly shared his mental health journey. In November 2021, the star revealed he had checked himself into a mental health wellness facility.
“One thing about me, I am not shy to express how I feel. I have checked myself into a mental health wellness facility. I haven’t been OK for the past few months. I have been so depressed. I have decided to fight this by taking a break and dealing with this one on one,” he wrote.
If you or someone you know struggles with depression, feeling suicidal or talking about ending their life, speak to a mental health professional or contact the suicide helpline, 0800 567 567, Cipla Helpline 0800 456 789, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or SMS 31393.
