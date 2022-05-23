Miss Pru encourages mental health self-care

At the recent memorial service of Gomora star Siyabonga Zubane, veteran actress Connie Chiume said many lives were lost due to mental health issues and appealed to the department of sport, arts and culture to intervene.

“We cry to the department of culture and the department of health, please intervene. Can you please intervene together with broadcasters, even in the music industry, why are we losing our youth like this?

“Satan is taking advantage of the situations we find ourselves in. There's a demonic spirit going around taking our children who are coming with better things for the future of our country.

"Something is going on in the spiritual world. We need to stand up. We stood up and fought apartheid and many other ills that make us fight, let this be one of them.”

Miss SA 2020 and mental health advocate Shudufhadzo Musida launched her online mental health initiative #MindfulMondays hosted in conjunction with the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag).