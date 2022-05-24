Here’s why you soon won’t see AKA’s face on your favourite bottles

Kiernan “AKA” Forbes has announced his decision to part ways with Cruz after a near decade-long partnership.

The rapper signed a massive collaboration deal with the luxury brand that included TV and print advertisements, outdoor events and billboards nationwide in 2016.

In a statement shared on AKA's timeline on Monday, it was revealed that the rapper had ambitions to create his own spirit brand after launching watermelon and banana flavoured vodkas with Cruz.

“He outlined a change in his business model from AKA partner to AKA-owned brands. We appreciate his vision and agree that it's logical next step for him ... While AKA will remain an integral part of the Cruz family and a valued business partner, as per his request, we will be phasing his name off the Cruz Watermelon bottle and will phase Cruz Banana out of the market this summer.

“Going forward the AKA brand name will be reserved for AKA owned products. This will happen in a phased manner from May — October 2022. We are excited to see what the Supermega will bring to the SA drinks market as he enters this exciting new period in his career.” read the statement.

AKA said fans could expect to see him launch his own beverage in the near future, as he expands his empire.

“While the Cruz brands will forever remain both in my heart and my bar, I’ve taken the decision to evolve my business and will be launching my own spirit brand in the near future.

“As such my name will be removed from the Cruz Watermelon bottle, and Banana will exit in summer. Much love to the Cruz Vodka family for their understanding and for supporting this new chapter of my life.” he said.