Jamie Bartlett will be laid to rest in a private funeral

Details of Jamie Bartlett's memorial service have been announced amid a request by his family for privacy.

The veteran actor, best known for his role as David Genaro on the hit e.tv soapie Rhythm City, died at his girlfriend, Rosa Onious' Johannesburg home on Monday afternoon after suffering cardiac arrest.

Close friends and former colleagues are set to celebrate Jamie's life and exceptional career in the arts, film, television and theatre world at a memorial service at Zone 6 venue in Soweto, Johannesburg.

The date of the memorial is expected to be announced on Thursday.

Jamie's girlfriend Rosa assured TshisaLIVE there will be a link available for his fans to watch the memorial service, but his funeral will be private as requested by the family.

“The Bartlett family have asked for privacy during this time of mourning and have concluded to have a private funeral in Cape Town, his hometown, for close friends and family” read the statement.

Rosa said she was grateful for the support and tributes on social media.

“We are overwhelmed by the incredible love, support, and tributes that have flooded in. He was a shining light in our lives and we are devastated by his sudden passing. It brings such comfort knowing that he was loved by so many.” she wrote on Instagram.



Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.