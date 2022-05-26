Mome remembers candid conversations with Jamie Bartlett

As tributes pour in for Jamie Bartlett, reality TV star and businesswoman Mome Mahlangu has shared the love she felt from the actor.

She shared a conversation the pair had about the difficulties of the industry and said she always kept it real with Jamie.

“We had the realest conversations all the time since Melville days, mostly about wellness, family, food we eat and the energy we consume. One of the conversations that you were concerned about was lack of support in the industry and more competition. That’s why there are no solid relationships and more mental health issues and we are too judgemental to share or break down but hold it up for fans to think you are OK.”

She thanked Jamie for his friendship and kindness.

Jamie suffered cardiac arrest on Monday afternoon. His death sent shock waves across the country and led to a flood of tributes from friends and fans.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Bartlett’s partner of nearly four years Rosa Onious recounted how she had gone to wake the star from an afternoon nap, only to find he wasn’t breathing.

“He said he was tired. For two years we knew it as his couch. He liked taking afternoon naps on the same spot on the couch. It is his couch. He did that for a long time. It was a norm for us. We’d switch off the TV and move to the dining room. He would lie there and snore a lot.”

Nothing could have prepared her for losing the love of her life.

“He didn’t get sick. We were just talking and laughing. There were no signs. Jamie was a health freak. He took care of himself.”

Read Mome's full post below: