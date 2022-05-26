×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Mome remembers candid conversations with Jamie Bartlett

26 May 2022 - 08:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Jamie Bartlett died of cardiac arrest on Monday afternoon
Jamie Bartlett died of cardiac arrest on Monday afternoon
Image: Instagram/ Jamie Bartlett

As tributes pour in for Jamie Bartlett, reality TV star and businesswoman Mome Mahlangu has shared the love she felt from the actor.

She shared a conversation the pair had about the difficulties of the industry and said she always kept it real with Jamie.

“We had the realest conversations all the time since Melville days, mostly about wellness, family, food we eat and the energy we consume. One of the conversations that you were concerned about was lack of support in the industry and more competition. That’s why there are no solid relationships and more mental health issues and we are too judgemental to share or break down but hold it up for fans to think you are OK.”

She thanked Jamie for his friendship and kindness.

Jamie suffered cardiac arrest on Monday afternoon. His death sent shock waves across the country and led to a flood of tributes from friends and fans.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Bartlett’s partner of nearly four years Rosa Onious recounted how she had gone to wake the star from an afternoon nap, only to find he wasn’t breathing.

“He said he was tired. For two years we knew it as his couch. He liked taking afternoon naps on the same spot on the couch. It is his couch. He did that for a long time. It was a norm for us. We’d switch off the TV and move to the dining room. He would lie there and snore a lot.”

Nothing could have prepared her for losing the love of her life.

“He didn’t get sick. We were just talking and laughing. There were no signs. Jamie was a health freak. He took care of himself.”

Read Mome's full post below:

READ MORE:

The day Jamie Bartlett 'let David Genaro rest'

The TV villain's taunt echoes even louder with Jamie Bartlett's passing: “David Genaro cannot die. David Genaro is immortal”.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

WATCH | RIP Jamie Bartlett: 5 David Genaro moments we will never forget

Jamie Bartlett shook things up in Mzansi with his David Genaro character
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH | ‘Your spirit knew’ — Jamie Bartlett all smiles the night before his passing

"Last night would be the last night together, literally. I even made fun of you for greeting each and every person, including the kitchen staff," ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

‘We’re shattered’ — Those close to Jamie Bartlett left inconsolable at his passing

"He was a larger-than-life thespian, a larger-than-life human. He was humane and human about everything and everyone."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'It was your soul that touched us all, David Genaro' — Mzansi mourns the ... TshisaLIVE
  2. The day Jamie Bartlett 'let David Genaro rest' TshisaLIVE
  3. Rhythm City actor Jamie Bartlett has died, aged 55 TshisaLIVE
  4. Ike Khumalo: I spoke out because Deborah Fraser’s family is struggling TshisaLIVE
  5. Toya Delazy and wife welcome baby girl TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused