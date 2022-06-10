×

TshisaLIVE

Khuzani Mpungose ‘sets record straight’ on reality show, claims he is owed money

10 June 2022 - 15:00
Khuzani Mpungose claims he is owed payment for a reality show.
Image: Instagram/ Khuzani Mpungose

Maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose has spoken out amid a public spat with the producers of his SABC1 reality show Khuzani Boh!

The musician on Thursday cried foul over alleged outstanding payments from production company Bar Leader, led by TV executive Legend Manqele. 

Khuzani alleged he was told by Manqele's company that the SABC had not paid them for the show, hence delays in his payments. 

In an interview with TimesLIVE on Friday, Legend denied these claims and attributed the dispute to alleged invoicing issues.

“He has been paid. The only thing he needed to do is send his final invoice. We have it now and he will be paid on Monday,” said Legend. 

He added that the show, which premiered on SABC last year, had the potential to garner a solid audience. 

“The show had potential and the whole plan was to build an audience for it. He was the right guy for it but he just needed to learn the workings of reality TV and get into the groove of things. He is one of the biggest Maskandi artists and was the right person for the show,” said Legend. 

Asked if he is open to mending the relationship with the Maskandi star and working with him for a second season, he responded: “I am always open to working with people. I have no enemies in the industry. 

"There is no fight here. It's just a matter of the following procedure and making sure that everything we have to deliver is adhered to. I was lucky to work with one of the best people in the industry, and so was he. We will work together again, I'm sure," he said. 

Also dragged into the public spat was Ukhozi FM producer Ayanda Melansi, who apparently introduced Khuzani to Legend.

Ayanda alleged in a Facebook post that she is being bullied amid allegations of nonpayment by Khuzani.

She shared screenshots of alleged messages between herself and the Maskandi star. In it, Khuzani accuses Ayanda of allegedly distancing herself from the non-payment even though she was allegedly the one who introduced him to Legend. 

“It's painful. It was nice when you were telling people this is your reality show and that you are producing it. Now that your show is not paying, you stay away,” he wrote to Ayanda. 

Ayanda responded by saying she was unaware of Khunzani's complaint about nonpayment and assured him he will be paid the outstanding balance. 

