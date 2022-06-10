'This voice-over is so clean' — Tweeps can’t get enough of John Kani's 'Podcast and Chill' voice-over
Tweeps believe legendary thespian John Kani shut it down with his voice-over for Podcast and Chill.
He made a guest appearance on the show on Thursday. Not only were tweeps impressed with the audio, they were taken in by John.
Listen to the voice over here.
“Dr John Kani showed the podcast is not a career suicide platform, but a documenter of black excellence. What a legendary episode, heck it deserves a Safta. MacG and Sol killed it,” said one tweep.
The actor received accolades around the world for his work and starred in several Hollywood films and also voiced Rafiki in the 2019 remake of The Lion King.
Speaking to the Sunday Times before the premiere of his play Kunene and the King, he said he appreciates himself.
Which living person do you admire most?
“Me. I'm quite conscious as an actor and writer of who I am. Not what I see in the mirror, but what I see inside me, and that I nurture the goodness and the kindness and the humanity.
“I also see the role I'm playing unconsciously. You don't want to prepare yourself to be a legend, but you just do the work you believe is good and when people appreciate that, I appreciate me.”
Kani also had an iconic role in Marvel's Black Panther.
Speaking to Variety on the red carpet in 2018, he explained how this movie portrayed Africans in a different light.
He said it was rare to find Africans as comic book heroes and Black Panther played a significant role in portraying Africans as “good people who want to see a better life and world for all”.
He added that was important for him when he was offered the role to play King T'Chaka.
“I knew we would introduce a different African. An African that is a global figure. The African that cares and an African that gives. The African that contributes to world peace.”
Here are some of the reactions
This voice-over is so clean 👌, Dr John Kani murdered it 🎯🎯 https://t.co/S5s4b7Kj6z— Last letter (@Zolani_Qetsele) June 9, 2022
@MacGUnleashed got Dr. John Kani to read this in closing … genius 🔥🔥🔥🔥🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀— #ZwaneBall (@Ta_Size_) June 9, 2022
#podcastandchillwithmacg #PodcastAndChill #MacG pic.twitter.com/UUDkxfswuG
Dr John Kani showed that the podcast is not a career suicide platform but a documenter of black excellent excellence. What a legendary episode, heck it deserves a SAFTA. MacG and Sol killed it🔥 #podcastandchillwithmacg— Kim Possible (@KhumaloKimberli) June 9, 2022
No f*cking ways, Dr John Kani!!!! The chillers are up💯🔥 #podcastandchillwithmacg #macg https://t.co/nXqbnHlYMf— Tshepi Maps® (@tshepi101_map) June 9, 2022
Dr John Kani was very happy while shooting this interview👌 you can feel the happiness through his voice. He really enjoyed talking about his childhood experiences. I loveee this. I wish this on everyone. Its so beautiful to see❤️#podcastandchillwithmacg pic.twitter.com/G73Cu5DqkP— Lerat⭕ 👠🇿🇦 (@Lerato_Mod) June 9, 2022
Y'all had Dr John Kani say "the platform will last longer than It girls marriage"!?! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— The N⭕rmal One (@SIYA_VS) June 9, 2022
Dr John Kani showed up on podcast and chill. What a legendary episode. This is definitely one for the books 🔥 #podcastandchillwithmacg pic.twitter.com/Aprm7P4Ff8— Liviwe (@liviwe_vali) June 9, 2022
