×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'This voice-over is so clean' — Tweeps can’t get enough of John Kani's 'Podcast and Chill' voice-over

10 June 2022 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Veteran actor John Kani's voice-over for 'Podcast and Chill' pulled at the heart strings of fans of the show.
Veteran actor John Kani's voice-over for 'Podcast and Chill' pulled at the heart strings of fans of the show.
Image: MASI LOSI

Tweeps believe legendary thespian John Kani shut it down with his voice-over for Podcast and Chill.

He made a guest appearance on the show on Thursday. Not only were tweeps impressed with the audio, they were taken in by John.

Listen to the voice over here. 

“Dr John Kani showed the podcast is not a career suicide platform, but a documenter of black excellence. What a legendary episode, heck it deserves a Safta. MacG and Sol killed it,” said one tweep.

The actor received accolades around the world for his work and starred in several Hollywood films and also voiced Rafiki in the 2019 remake of The Lion King.

Speaking to the Sunday Times before the premiere of his play Kunene and the King, he said he appreciates himself. 

Which living person do you admire most?

“Me. I'm quite conscious as an actor and writer of who I am. Not what I see in the mirror, but what I see inside me, and that I nurture the goodness and the kindness and the humanity. 

“I also see the role I'm playing unconsciously. You don't want to prepare yourself to be a legend, but you just do the work you believe is good and when people appreciate that, I appreciate me.”

Kani also had an iconic role in Marvel's Black Panther. 

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet in 2018, he explained how this movie portrayed Africans in a different light. 

He said it was rare to find Africans as comic book heroes and Black Panther played a significant role in portraying Africans as “good people who want to see a better life and world for all”. 

He added that was important for him when he was offered the role to play King T'Chaka. 

“I knew we would introduce a different African. An African that is a global figure. The African that cares and an African that gives. The African that contributes to world peace.”

Here are some of the reactions 

MORE:

'Podcast and Chill' host MacG and partner celebrate Grandeur Gin milestone

"Thank you for continuing to support and help grow the brand."
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Here’s why MacG’s interview with JJ Tabane is splitting the socials

Did you watch the interview? What did you think?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Here’s why Portia Modise has become Mzansi’s new fave

Since the launch of former Banyana Banyana player Portia Modise's book titled “From Portia Modise With Love” on May 19 at BMW Joburg City, Portia has ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Nhlanhla Lux: Redefining the Gucci revolutionary

Born into affluence and an unabashed lover of luxury living, Nhlanhla Lux,  the face of the notorious Operation Dudula movement, has uncommonly deep  ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'As if your abuse was not enough' — SK Khoza's ex-fiancée Ayanda speaks out TshisaLIVE
  2. 'You shook my world' — Jamie Bartlett's ex-wife breaks her silence TshisaLIVE
  3. Connie Ferguson celebrates her daughter Ali turning 20 TshisaLIVE
  4. Back like he never left! Moja Love welcomes Jub Jub's return as 'Uyajola 9/9' ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Mihlali Ndamase reacts to tweeps slamming her for posting Bonang TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released