Khuzani Mpungose talks plans to ‘fix the world’ with maskandi music

Khuzani Mpungose is on a mission to take maskandi to the world.

While the amapiano genre seems to be taking the spotlight in the music scene in and beyond our borders, Khuzani said maskandi is yet to get its moment.

The singer told TshisaLIVE how a reality show was one way to shine light on the genre and what he'd learnt from it.

“Doing reality TV was a great thing that made me happy. I learnt that when you do something you love, it’s important for people to know about it, see it and learn how you get it done.

“When I started doing big things for myself, I saw people see the final product and not the challenges we face daily so I came up with the idea of a reality show so people have the opportunity to see us moving and see the challenges we go through wherever we go.”

The singer's 13-part docu-series, uShuni kaMaskandi, premiered on SABC1 in September 2021, and since then and he's gained a broader audience, fulfilling his mission to bring attention to maskandi.