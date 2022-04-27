Khuzani Mpungose talks plans to ‘fix the world’ with maskandi music
Khuzani Mpungose is on a mission to take maskandi to the world.
While the amapiano genre seems to be taking the spotlight in the music scene in and beyond our borders, Khuzani said maskandi is yet to get its moment.
The singer told TshisaLIVE how a reality show was one way to shine light on the genre and what he'd learnt from it.
“Doing reality TV was a great thing that made me happy. I learnt that when you do something you love, it’s important for people to know about it, see it and learn how you get it done.
“When I started doing big things for myself, I saw people see the final product and not the challenges we face daily so I came up with the idea of a reality show so people have the opportunity to see us moving and see the challenges we go through wherever we go.”
The singer's 13-part docu-series, uShuni kaMaskandi, premiered on SABC1 in September 2021, and since then and he's gained a broader audience, fulfilling his mission to bring attention to maskandi.
MASKANDI TAKEOVER ON SABC1!!— SABC1 (@Official_SABC1) September 22, 2021
We will be broadcasting the docu-reality shows of two of the biggest Maskandi music stars in South Africa Khuzani Mpungose (Khuzani Bo!) and Mthandeni Sbusiso Manqele (uShuni kaMaskandi)
uShuni kaMaskandi premieres Saturday at 17:30 #SABC1WeMakeSure pic.twitter.com/vs1He7E2xn
Khuzani said he considers himself a pioneer in the maskandi genre as few artists have featured it in reality TV.
“It’s nice to come up with new things in the industry so you will always be relevant. When you do it you not only lift up yourself but the genre itself as well.
“Makandi has a message. It’s the only genre that passes the message, brings music to people, relates to them. It’s a genre we use to fix the world.”
