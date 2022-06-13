×

TshisaLIVE

Ayanda Thabethe won‘t let ‘home wrecker’ allegations tarnish her brand

13 June 2022 - 12:15 By Joy Mphande
Ayanda Thabethe's legal representatives have proof she is not romantically involved with a married man.
Image: Instagram/ Ayanda Thabethe

Media personality Ayanda Thabethe is prepared to take legal action against people who continue to fuel rumours that she is allegedly involved with a married man. 

This after a local Twitter user sparked speculation surrounding the father of her baby, identified as PM [Peter Matsimbe.]

In a statement shared on her social media timeline, Ayanda’s legal representatives, Makuta Attorneys, said they had been provided with evidence which proves her partner is not in involved in any marriage recognised by law. 

“Despite the facts, Ms Thabethe and PM have found themselves to be on trending topics that are hateful, and defamatory. The said rumours have stained Thabethe’s reputation and the brand she has worked very hard to build. 

“We are aware of social 'pages' that started the rumours about Ms Thabethe and the perpetrators are being investigated. Action will be taken against the perpetrators and we again encourage you to refrain from spreading false information,” read the statement. 

The statement is Ayanda's second attempt to pour water on the rumours since setting the record straight in a Twitter post in early May.

“I definitely am not dating nor do I have a child with a married or even engaged man. As you were,” she wrote.

