WATCH | ‘I’m so proud of myself for pushing for only 26 minutes without epidural’ — Blue Mbombo gives birth

Congratulations are in order for model Blue Mbombo who recently welcomed her princess into the world.

Taking to her Instagram, the reality TV star expressed her gratitude at her baby daughter's safe arrival.

“Entrusted and rewarded, thank you Father. Nine months in preparation of falling in love for a lifetime. This has been the most fulfilling journey ever. Truly humbled by your grace.”

The model also shared her pride in herself for taking the natural way to bring her baby into the world, without an epidural.

“I’m so proud of myself for pushing for only 26 min without epidural. Also grateful for the support from my man, twinny (Brown Mbombo), midwife and doula. I almost got discouraged for wanting natural birth, many said I was 'brave'. I laughed because I’m not ... I’m a woman! Welcome baby Duchess. You are loved,” she wrote.

Watch the video below: