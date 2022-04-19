WATCH | ‘I’m so proud of myself for pushing for only 26 minutes without epidural’ — Blue Mbombo gives birth
Congratulations are in order for model Blue Mbombo who recently welcomed her princess into the world.
Taking to her Instagram, the reality TV star expressed her gratitude at her baby daughter's safe arrival.
“Entrusted and rewarded, thank you Father. Nine months in preparation of falling in love for a lifetime. This has been the most fulfilling journey ever. Truly humbled by your grace.”
The model also shared her pride in herself for taking the natural way to bring her baby into the world, without an epidural.
“I’m so proud of myself for pushing for only 26 min without epidural. Also grateful for the support from my man, twinny (Brown Mbombo), midwife and doula. I almost got discouraged for wanting natural birth, many said I was 'brave'. I laughed because I’m not ... I’m a woman! Welcome baby Duchess. You are loved,” she wrote.
Watch the video below:
Blue broke the news of her “bun in the oven” on social media, calling the baby bump the “best Valentine's Day gift ever!”
“We plan, but God decides. This is an eternal love I’ve longed and prayed for all my life. Thank you Lord for not hesitating to answer our prayers and plans. I couldn’t have asked for a better Valentine's gift.”
Liesl Laurie, Lorna Maseko, Omuhle Gela and Ayanda Thabethe were among friends and fans that flooded her timeline with congratulatory messages.
“Gooooosebumps ... this is so beautiful! Congratulations, my lovely! You’re going to be an incredible mommy,” said Ayanda, who also welcomed a baby boy recently.
The world was introduced to 21-year-old Blue when she was a contestant on the second season of Mzansi Magic's hit show, Big Brother Mzansi in 2015.
She left the show a runner-up but stole space in the hearts of may South Africans who have followed her modelling career and other career endeavours since then.
