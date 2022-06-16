×

TshisaLIVE

'Gomora' star Seekay talks about acting, music and dancing — being a triple threat!

16 June 2022 - 16:00 By Joy Mphande
Sicelo “Seekay” Buthelezi on making an impact in the entertainment industry.
Image: Supplied

Sicelo “Seekay” Buthelezi is looking to cement his name in the entertainment industry by dabbling in music, dance and acting. 

The artist, popular for his role as Teddy in the drama series Gomora , showcased his versatility as a musical act when he released a single titled Harare in early May fusing Afrobeats and Chimurenga music.

“Chimurenga music is a Zimbabwean music genre coined and popularised by Thomas Mapfumo and Oliver Mtukudzi. This song will make your woman dance and fall in love emphasising the fact that music and love are universal languages,” Seekay says.

Speaking of where his passion stems from, Seekay said while attending Ingqayizivele High School in Thembisa, joining local theatre made him realise his dream of becoming an entertainer.

Since shooting to stardom, Seekay released his debut single Ben 10 in 2021 and featured on two songs on an amapiano mixtape Black is Brown Vol 1 and showed he could rap as well when featuring on a hip-hop song titled Asbonge with Major Steez. 

Now Seekay is working on his first body of work as a musician with music producer Tony Duardo. 

“I want to do more, I want to make an impact and for people to remember me for the work that I've done both as an actor and musician or as a content creator.” 

