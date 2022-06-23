Lira gives update on her healing — she can now 'talk, read and write'

Three months after she suffered a stroke, singer and songwriter Lira has shared exciting news that she can now talk, read and write as she recovers at home.

Lira suffered a stroke that affected her ability to communicate three months ago while in Germany for a performance and has been recovering at home since.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a clip of one of her performances, an inspirational song that is a fan favourite, Something Inside So Strong.

“Yesterday marked three months since I had a stroke. I’ve made such awesome progress — I’m proud of myself and I give thanks to God.

“Your prayers have been massively appreciated. I can talk now, though I need a little patience. I can read and I can write. So much love for me, makes me emotional. I am doing so well! With much love,” she wrote.

After her stroke she has been updating her fans on her progress.

Taking to Instagram in early June, the singer said being nominated for one of Mzansi's music awards was special.