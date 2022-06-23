×

TshisaLIVE

Lira gives update on her healing — she can now 'talk, read and write'

23 June 2022 - 17:41 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Lira said she was doing well and thanked her fans for the love they have been giving her.
Image: Instagram/ Lira

Three months after she suffered a stroke, singer and songwriter Lira has shared exciting news that she can now talk, read and write as she recovers at home. 

Lira suffered a stroke that affected her ability to communicate three months ago while in Germany for a performance and has been recovering at home since.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a clip of one of her performances, an inspirational song that is a fan favourite, Something Inside So Strong.

“Yesterday marked three months since I had a stroke. I’ve made such awesome progress — I’m proud of myself and I give thanks to God.

“Your prayers have been massively appreciated. I can talk now, though I need a little patience. I can read and I can write. So much love for me, makes me emotional. I am doing so well! With much love,” she wrote. 

After her stroke she has been updating her fans on her progress.

Taking to Instagram in early June, the singer said being nominated for one of Mzansi's music awards was special.

“Such special news right now ... just received a Sama nomination for my remix done by @djmaphorisa! I’m very well, slowly, slowly recovering.”

Lira and music producer and amapiano DJ Maphorisa are nominated in the category of remix of the year for #Sama28 for her song Feel Good.

The musician first gave Mzansi an update in May and asked that her fans continue to keep her in their prayers as she soldiers on.

“Dear Fam, Thank you for your overwhelming love, support and prayers. I am recovering well. Physically I have been unaffected, I am strong and healthy. The stroke has unfortunately affected my speech, however, I am making lots of progress every day.”

