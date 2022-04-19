×

TshisaLIVE

Lira's 'ability to communicate' affected after stroke in Germany

19 April 2022 - 21:21 By Joy Mphande
Singer Lira recovering after suffering from a stroke.
Image: Instagram/ Lira

Afro-pop singer Lerato Molapo, popularly known as Lira, is recovering after having a stroke.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Lira's family said the singer had travelled to Germany for a performance but suffered a stroke that has affected her ability to communicate.

“As Lira's family, we would like to take this opportunity to share some recent developments regarding Lira's health. Lira recently travelled to Germany for a performance but unfortunately suffered a stroke while there. As a result, her ability to communicate, in particular her speech, has been impacted,” read the statement.

Lira is back in SA undergoing treatment led by “the best medical team available” but will not be able to perform until she heals.

“Her medical team has advised that her journey to recovery will require patience and therefore it is unlikely that she will be able to perform in the short term. That said, Lira is in good spirits and is surrounded by her loving family and close friends as she journeys towards a full recovery.”

The family thanked Lira's fans and people who had sent prayers and well-wishes.

“We thank you all in advance for your prayers, support, kindness and utmost sensitivity and consideration during this very challenging time in her life.”

