TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Brenden Praise and Mpoomy meet Kirk Franklin & Mav City stars

Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
25 June 2022 - 08:00
Brenden Praise and Mpoomy Ledwaba had the time of their lives in the States.
Image: Instagram/ Brenden Praise

Former Idols SA runner-up and musician Brenden Praise and his wife and influencer Mpoomy Ledwaba recently took a trip to the US where they went to a Maverick City and Kirk Franklin concert as all-access VIPs.

The couple shared videos and snaps of themselves at the concert having the time of their lives!

Not only did the videos see the popular, Christ-loving couple trend on Twitter for causing FOMO for other kids who wish they could see Mav City live but when they went back stage and met the band and legendary gospel artist Kirk Franklin, tweeps just about died with envy.

Explaining how she prayed and manifested the trip, Mpoomy said: “I decided to write what I’m believing God for ... amongst other things, a Mav worship experience was on the list (before a tour was even announced) and here we are! I know for sure that God is in me.”

She also bonded with Kirk’s wife and shared their photos too.

“Ever meet someone and it feels like you’ve known each other forever! @iamtammyfranklin I love you so much, you made last night extra extra special.”

After the concert, the pair still did a few touristy stops including Times Square in Manhattan, New York, and Capitol Hill in Washington DC.

Check out their snaps below:

