Chris Q Radebe praises Sannah Mchunu, says she makes writing for 'Gomora' fun

Personally, I want to thank you @sanamchunu7 for making me enjoy my job for more than a year. Writing a telenovela is extremely challenging for me because of my style of writing. But I absolutely enjoyed every second I spent writing Gomora because of you. And I’m confident that the stellar new team under the leadership of the brilliant Chisanga will bring out your absolute best, which I believe is yet to come,” he wrote.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sannah said she was grateful for the opportunity she was given to show her skills as an actress.

“I have had so much fun acting on Gomora, I am allowed to play and explore the character of Zodwa the way I want to. It has been an absolute pleasure.

“I have shared spaces with the amazing industry people and I get to play with Mam Connie Chiume [Sonto], who has also done phenomenal work in the industry. I receive a lot of love on the streets and everywhere I go.”