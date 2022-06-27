Chris Q Radebe praises Sannah Mchunu, says she makes writing for 'Gomora' fun
“Writing a telenovela is extremely challenging for me because of my style of writing. But I absolutely enjoyed every second I spent writing 'Gomora' because of you,” said Chris Q.
Scriptwriter and actor Chris Q Radebe joins scores of people showering award winning Gomora actress Sannah Mchunu with praise.
She bagged the Dtsv MVCA's Favoruite Actress award and Chris Q took to Instagram in a lengthy post to give his fans a glimpse of what it was like to work with the actress and to gush over her talent.
“If you ever needed proof that God’s timing is impeccable or that hard work pays off, look no further. If you watch Channel 164 as frequently as I do, you’ll know that Sannah Mchunu has been on a few Mzansi Bioskop films for more than 10 years. But it was only with the arrival of Gomora that many were introduced to her remarkable talent.
Personally, I want to thank you @sanamchunu7 for making me enjoy my job for more than a year. Writing a telenovela is extremely challenging for me because of my style of writing. But I absolutely enjoyed every second I spent writing Gomora because of you. And I’m confident that the stellar new team under the leadership of the brilliant Chisanga will bring out your absolute best, which I believe is yet to come,” he wrote.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sannah said she was grateful for the opportunity she was given to show her skills as an actress.
“I have had so much fun acting on Gomora, I am allowed to play and explore the character of Zodwa the way I want to. It has been an absolute pleasure.
“I have shared spaces with the amazing industry people and I get to play with Mam Connie Chiume [Sonto], who has also done phenomenal work in the industry. I receive a lot of love on the streets and everywhere I go.”
