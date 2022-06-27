×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | ‘Ngiyabonga Baba’ — L’vovo Derrango shares health update

27 June 2022 - 13:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
L'vovo Derrango has shared a video of him making big strides toward his goal of being able to walk without aid.
L'vovo Derrango has shared a video of him making big strides toward his goal of being able to walk without aid.
Image: Instagram/ Lvovo

Musician Thokozani “L'vovo Derrango” Ndlovu can walk without the aid of crutches after recovering from a car accident almost two months ago.

The kwaito star took to his Instagram timeline to share a video of him walking without using crutches.  

The accident left his car a write-off and his body with stitches and screws when he suffered injuries to his knee, ankle, hip, and spine. He spent a month in high care at Greys Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this month, the star revealed he had been recovering at home .

“I got surgery on my hip. My hip moved so they had to put it back into its position. They had to put screws in and stuff to put it back on track. I have an injury on my right knee, which has stitches. My left knee is swollen, my ankle is swollen and I have scratches on my forehead,” he shared.

“I am much better because I am able to walk a bit. I'm using crutches to help me get back into motion. They said perhaps I will start walking independently in the next two months. It's about being home and monitoring myself so I can recover. I must not rush because if I rush I could cause complications that will send me back to hospital.”

The kwaito star took to his Instagram in June while recuperating at home and said he was grateful for his fans' kindness and for wonderful people.  

“I want to take this moment to let you know how much you are appreciated. You are all true angels to me, and I'm more grateful to you than words can express,” he wrote.

Lvovo pens note of gratitude to fans after surviving car accident

"I thank you for your kindness and for being the wonderful and amazing people that you are."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

SNAPS | L’vovo recuperating at home after car crash saw him spend weeks in hospital

The car accident left his car a write-off and his body with stitches and screws.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH | 'Covid won’t kill us but depression will' - Lvovo and other stars talk about depression

"How does my role model care more about what people think about him over allowing himself to be human?"
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Lvovo thanks God after he survives car accident just hours before his EP release

Lvovo suffered a knock to the head in the accident on Friday.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Getting to know Matenas Wadi Yobisi — the rhythmically challenged internet ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Dressed to kill or just 'naked' — Ntando Duma's sheer #DStvMVCA dress splits ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Fans love MaMkhize for helping Somizi with his divorce settlement TshisaLIVE
  4. A well-deserving queen! Makhadzi reigns supreme at the #DStvMVCA TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | King Monada shows off his newly-built home TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'