TshisaLIVE

Halala! Tresor Raziki is now part of the The Recording Academy

03 July 2022 - 16:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Tresor said he was truly honoured to join the Grammy Recording Academy class of 2022
Image: Supplied

Congratulations are in order for award winning Afro-pop singer and songwriter Tresor Raziki who is making major strides internationally and we are here for it.

He has been inducted into The Recording Academy as a member who can vote at the prestigious Grammy Awards which take place annually in the US. 

The music producer took to his Instagram recently to announce the news, describing it as an “honour” for him to be part of a world of creatives. 

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the star said this was a way to celebrate music.

“I am truly honoured to be invited to join the Grammys // Recording Academy Class of 2022 to help advocate, celebrate and push our music culture.”

The musician has collaborated with Hunters to discover new talent, a way for him to give back after he received support in the industry with the likes of the late Bra Hugh mentoring him.

“I think that's a no-brainer. I'm very passionate about the continent, I'm very passionate about the youth. Hunters is such an incredible brand that has been very crucial in youth culture and in the middle of lockdown they were the only brand that supported artists through their lockdown parties on Channel O.

“I launched  Jacquel Culture House as an extension of my company, solely focused on incubating  and empowering the next generation of creatives in music, fashion, visual arts, film and architecture, and Hunters were the fitting partners because they are equally passionate about the arts and really passionate about the youth and empowerment. That's why we came together to create this amazing platform.”

