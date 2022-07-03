Halala! Tresor Raziki is now part of the The Recording Academy

Congratulations are in order for award winning Afro-pop singer and songwriter Tresor Raziki who is making major strides internationally and we are here for it.

He has been inducted into The Recording Academy as a member who can vote at the prestigious Grammy Awards which take place annually in the US.

The music producer took to his Instagram recently to announce the news, describing it as an “honour” for him to be part of a world of creatives.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the star said this was a way to celebrate music.

“I am truly honoured to be invited to join the Grammys // Recording Academy Class of 2022 to help advocate, celebrate and push our music culture.”