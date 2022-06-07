SNAPS | Zakes Bantwini leads SAMA28 nominations with seven nods
The 28th SA Music Awards (Samas) are here, and Zakes Bantwini leads the nominees list for #SAMA28 with seven nominations.
The announcement took place on Tuesday morning at The Garden Venue Boutique Hotel in Randburg, and loud cheers erupted when the nominees were announced
Zakes' album Ghetto King is up for the Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Best Dance Album and Best Engineered Album awards.
His two songs, Imali with Karyendasoul featuring Nana Atta and Osama with Kasango, are in the running for Best Collaboration award.
Recording Industry of SA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said t this year's Samas attracted a record number of entries.
“It is our artists who feel despite our challenges, we will continue to go to those studios and be able to deliver to South African music lovers. The reason we are is because of those more than 1,350 artists."
He thanked the media industry and entertainment influencers for supporting artists and the judges who made this year's panel possible
Here's a list of some nominees:
Album of the Year
African Electronic Dance Music — Sun-El Musician
Ghetto King — Zakes Bantwini
It's All You — Brian Temba
Musique — Chymamusique
When House Was House — Mobi Dixon
Duo or Group of the Year
Ama Roto Vol.2 — Reece Madlisa and Zuma
Elephant In The Room — Watershed
Franco Prinsloo: Kruis Van Liefde — Franco Prinsloo and Vox Chamber Choir
Pangaea — Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone
Wangikhulisa uMama — Shwi Nomtekhala
Female Artist of the Year
Platinumb Heart Open — Msaki
African Bird — Khanyisile Mthetwa
Nkulunkulu — Kamo Mphela
Trailblazer — Reign Afrika
Trouble In Paradise — Shekhinah
Male Artist of the Year
African Electronic Dance Music — Sun-El Musician
Ghetto King — Zakes Bantwini
It's All You — Brian Temba
Musique — Chymamusique
When House Was House — Mobi Dixon
White Star Newcomer of the Year
Thapelo Lekoane - Tapestry
Khanyisile Mthetwa - African Bird
25K — Pheli Makaveli
Ncebakazi Msomi — The 34th Psalm
Botanist Mr Lamington — The Shift
Best Rock Album
Headlights Dream — Steve Louw
Partypocalypse — Springbok Nude Girls
Revolution — Tim Parr
Ennui — Deity’s Muse
Sacred Sound — Albert Frost
Best Pop Album
Souvenirs — Jeremy Loops
Motion — Tresor
Trouble In Paradise — Shekhinah
A Journal — Bonj
Don’t Let Go — Jacky Carpede
Best Adult Contemporary Album
Tapestry — Thapelo Lekoane
Where The Light Gets In — Pat McCay
Elephant In The Room — Watershed
Brother — Jacob Swann
Platinumb Heart Open — Msaki
Best African Adult Contemporary Album
Thetha Mama — The One Who Sings
Camagu — Ntando
2020 — Joe Nina
The Red Stoep — Nomfusi
Cwaka — Mandisi Dyantyis
Best R&B/Soul Album
Real Talk — P.Postman
The Arrival — Melleng
Sour Milk — Joda Kgosi
It's All You — Brian Temba
It Is What It is — Mikhale Jones
Best Hip Hop Album
Father Of Zen — Kid X
Pheli Makaveli — 25K
Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memory: Mixtape — A-Reece
Logan — Emtee
B4NOW — Blxckie
Best Kwaito Album
Don’t Lose Focus — Sukiri Papa
Let Dogs Lie Low — Simple Eugene
Kwaito Pallet — Shisaboy
Ama Roto Vol.2 — Reece Madlisa and Zuma
Trip To Jozi — King Razo
Best Dance Album
Muzika — Miza
Ghetto King — Zakes Bantwini
Musique — Chymamusique
When House Was House — Mobi Dixon
African Electronic Dance Music — Sun-El Musician
Best Traditional Faith Music Album
Vela Nkosi — Jumbo
In the Beginning — Paul K
Heaven's Scroll — Puleng March
The Great Revival — Takie Ndou
Shrubs of Chronicle (Live) — Zaza
Best Contemporary Faith Music Album
My Heart To Him — Thabelo
Denga — Kingdmusic
Sacrificial Worship (Live) — Pulane Maphari
Find Me Singing — Lauren Cullen
The 34th Psalm — Ncebakazi Msomi
Best Traditional Album
Dlozified — Mkhanyakude
Dziya Fhirtana — Vha Venda Cultural Group
Tshihwilili Tshanga — Dr Mercy Masakona Madzivhandila
Mathotse — Tau Sebata
Hantam Kerfees — Klipwerf
Best Maskandi Album
Ziyashisa — Makhamnandi
Wangikhulisa uMama — Shwi Nomtekhala
Idaymani — Thokozani Langa
Phakathi Komhlane nembeleko — Udumakahle
Ivila Laselawini — Mzukulu
Best Jazz Album
At This Point In Time Voices in Volumes — Herbie Tsoaeli
Music From My People — Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane
History In A Frame — Jimmy Dludlu
Revision — Steve Dyer
Quiet Please — McCoy Mrubata
Best Afro Pop Album
iStiff — Yazo
New Faces To Old Problems — Bonga Kwana
Sukulila — Cici
Amalobolo — Aubrey Qwana
Amagama — Nomfundo Moh
Best Amapiano Album
Nkulunkulu — Kamo Mphela
Auti eSharp — Mas Musiq
Kwa Kwa — Mellow and Sleazy
Notumato — Young Stunna
President Ya Strata — Focalistic
Best Gqom Album
Khula — Bello No Gallo
Summer Banger — Dlala Thukzin
Best Of The Best — T-Man
The Journey — Slenda Da Dancing DJ
Umshunqo Reloaded — Dladla Mshunqisi
SAMPRA ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Bello no Gallo
- Haksul MUZIQ
- Fanie Dick
- AfroToniQ
- Zion Agreement
- A-Reece
- Musa Keys
- Msaki
- Jennifer Zamudio
- Millie Ngwalangwala
- Rodger KB
- Brandon Dhludhlu
- HunTer Leite
- NLite
- Emtee
- PressCee
- Cece Vee
- Young Stunna
- Lady X
- Makhadzi
