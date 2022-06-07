SNAPS | Zakes Bantwini leads SAMA28 nominations with seven nods

The 28th SA Music Awards (Samas) are here, and Zakes Bantwini leads the nominees list for #SAMA28 with seven nominations.

The announcement took place on Tuesday morning at The Garden Venue Boutique Hotel in Randburg, and loud cheers erupted when the nominees were announced

Zakes' album Ghetto King is up for the Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Best Dance Album and Best Engineered Album awards.

His two songs, Imali with Karyendasoul featuring Nana Atta and Osama with Kasango, are in the running for Best Collaboration award.

Recording Industry of SA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said t this year's Samas attracted a record number of entries.

“It is our artists who feel despite our challenges, we will continue to go to those studios and be able to deliver to South African music lovers. The reason we are is because of those more than 1,350 artists."