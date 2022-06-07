×

TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Zakes Bantwini leads SAMA28 nominations with seven nods

07 June 2022 - 16:08 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Zakes Bantwini is the most nominated artist for the 28th edition of the awards.
Image: Instagram/ Zakes Bantwini

The 28th SA Music Awards (Samas) are here, and Zakes Bantwini leads the nominees list for #SAMA28 with seven nominations.

The announcement took place on Tuesday morning at The Garden Venue Boutique Hotel in Randburg, and loud cheers erupted when the nominees were announced

Zakes' album Ghetto King is up for the Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Best Dance Album and Best Engineered Album awards.

His two songs, Imali with Karyendasoul featuring Nana Atta and Osama with Kasango, are in the running for Best Collaboration award

Recording Industry of SA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said t this year's Samas attracted a record number of entries.

“It is our artists who feel despite our challenges, we will continue to go to those studios and be able to deliver to South African music lovers. The reason we are is because of those more than 1,350 artists."

Sjava performing at the SAMA28 nominations announcement. Picture: Masi Losi
Image: MASI LOSI

He thanked the media industry and entertainment influencers for supporting artists and the judges who made this year's panel possible

Here's a list of some nominees:

Album of the Year

African Electronic Dance Music — Sun-El Musician

Ghetto King — Zakes Bantwini

It's All You — Brian Temba

Musique — Chymamusique

When House Was House — Mobi Dixon

Duo or Group of the Year

Ama Roto Vol.2 — Reece Madlisa and Zuma   

Elephant In The Room — Watershed

Franco Prinsloo: Kruis Van Liefde — Franco Prinsloo and Vox Chamber Choir

Pangaea — Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone

Wangikhulisa uMama — Shwi Nomtekhala

New Afropop sensation Zuko SA on the red carpet at the SAMA28 nominations announcement. Picture: Masi Losi
Image: Masi Losi

Female Artist of the Year

Platinumb Heart Open — Msaki

African Bird — Khanyisile Mthetwa

Nkulunkulu — Kamo Mphela

Trailblazer — Reign Afrika

Trouble In Paradise — Shekhinah

Male Artist of the Year

African Electronic Dance Music — Sun-El Musician

Ghetto King — Zakes Bantwini

It's All You — Brian Temba

Musique — Chymamusique

When House Was House — Mobi Dixon

White Star Newcomer of the Year

Thapelo Lekoane - Tapestry

Khanyisile Mthetwa - African Bird

25K — Pheli Makaveli

Ncebakazi Msomi — The 34th Psalm

Botanist Mr Lamington — The Shift

Best Rock Album

Headlights Dream — Steve Louw

Partypocalypse — Springbok Nude Girls

Revolution — Tim Parr

Ennui — Deity’s Muse

Sacred Sound — Albert Frost

Lawrence Maleka hosting the SAMA28 nominations announcement. Picture: Masi Losi
Image: MASI LOSI

Best Pop Album

Souvenirs — Jeremy Loops

Motion — Tresor

Trouble In Paradise — Shekhinah

A Journal — Bonj

Don’t Let Go — Jacky Carpede 

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Tapestry — Thapelo Lekoane

Where The Light Gets In — Pat McCay

Elephant In The Room — Watershed

Brother — Jacob Swann

Platinumb Heart Open — Msaki 

Best African Adult Contemporary Album

Thetha Mama — The One Who Sings

CamaguNtando

2020 — Joe Nina

The Red Stoep — Nomfusi

Cwaka — Mandisi Dyantyis

 Best R&B/Soul Album

Real Talk — P.Postman

The Arrival — Melleng

Sour Milk — Joda Kgosi

It's All You — Brian Temba

It Is What It is — Mikhale Jones

 Best Hip Hop Album

Father Of Zen — Kid X

Pheli Makaveli — 25K

Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memory: Mixtape — A-Reece

Logan — Emtee

B4NOW — Blxckie 

Best Kwaito Album

Don’t Lose Focus — Sukiri Papa

Let Dogs Lie Low — Simple Eugene

Kwaito Pallet — Shisaboy

Ama Roto Vol.2 — Reece Madlisa and Zuma

Trip To Jozi — King Razo

Speedy of the music group Bongo Maffin on the red carpet at the SAMA28 nominations announcement. Picture: Masi Losi
Image: Masi Losi

 

Best Dance Album

Muzika — Miza

Ghetto King — Zakes Bantwini

Musique — Chymamusique

When House Was House — Mobi Dixon

African Electronic Dance Music — Sun-El Musician

Best Traditional Faith Music Album

Vela Nkosi — Jumbo

In the Beginning — Paul K

Heaven's Scroll — Puleng March

The Great Revival — Takie Ndou

Shrubs of Chronicle (Live) — Zaza

 Best Contemporary Faith Music Album

My Heart To Him — Thabelo

Denga — Kingdmusic

Sacrificial Worship (Live) — Pulane Maphari

Find Me Singing — Lauren Cullen

The 34th Psalm — Ncebakazi Msomi

 Best Traditional Album

Dlozified — Mkhanyakude

Dziya Fhirtana — Vha Venda Cultural Group

Tshihwilili Tshanga — Dr Mercy Masakona Madzivhandila

Mathotse — Tau Sebata

Hantam Kerfees — Klipwerf

Best Maskandi Album

Ziyashisa — Makhamnandi

Wangikhulisa uMama — Shwi Nomtekhala

Idaymani — Thokozani Langa

Phakathi Komhlane nembeleko — Udumakahle

Ivila Laselawini — Mzukulu

MEC for sport, arts and culture Mbali Hlophe and RISA CEO advocate Nhlanhla Sibisi on the red carpet at the SAMA28 nominations announcement. Picture: Masi Losi
Image: Masi Losi

Best Jazz Album

At This Point In Time Voices in Volumes — Herbie Tsoaeli

Music From My People — Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane

History In A Frame — Jimmy Dludlu

Revision — Steve Dyer

Quiet Please — McCoy Mrubata

Best Afro Pop Album

iStiff — Yazo

New Faces To Old Problems — Bonga Kwana

Sukulila — Cici

Amalobolo — Aubrey Qwana

Amagama — Nomfundo Moh

Best Amapiano Album

Nkulunkulu — Kamo Mphela

Auti eSharp — Mas Musiq 

Kwa Kwa — Mellow and Sleazy

Notumato — Young Stunna

President Ya Strata — Focalistic

Best Gqom Album

Khula — Bello No Gallo

Summer Banger — Dlala Thukzin

Best Of The Best — T-Man

The Journey — Slenda Da Dancing DJ

Umshunqo Reloaded — Dladla Mshunqisi

SAMPRA ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  1. Bello no Gallo
  2. Haksul MUZIQ
  3. Fanie Dick
  4. AfroToniQ
  5. Zion Agreement 
  6. A-Reece 
  7. Musa Keys
  8. Msaki
  9. Jennifer Zamudio
  10. Millie Ngwalangwala 
  11. Rodger KB
  12. Brandon Dhludhlu
  13. HunTer Leite
  14. NLite
  15. Emtee
  16. PressCee
  17. Cece Vee
  18. Young Stunna
  19. Lady X
  20. Makhadzi

