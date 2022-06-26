×

TshisaLIVE

'Honestly, Nevermind' makes Cassper want to dance the night way in Ibiza

26 June 2022 - 16:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Cassper Nyovest said Drake's album makes him want to to take a shot left to Ibiza
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest says he has been bumping Drake's new album since it dropped and it makes him want to dance the night away at Ibiza.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper gave his fans who might've not heard the song the lowdown. 

“I been jamming this new Drake album and it makes me feel like taking a young Spura to the Darkside. Just schepel Ibiza to shake Lebondaz lat the peit kom,” he tweeted.

Honestly, Nevermind  was released on June 17.

Cassper dragged South Africans last year in January for not appreciating him when he first hopped onto the amapiano wave. He predicted that Canadian rapper Drake will soon join the genre.

“I tweet to teach but all they want to do is reply and trend. If we could just learn how to appreciate our own authentic artists and sounds before they are exploited. We gone hear Drake on amapiano soon and y'all gonna love it. Why y'all got mad when I did it is just beyond me.”

Drake's seventh studio album made history since its official drop.

Hip Hop DX reported the 14-track album Honestly, Nevermind became the biggest dance album in Apple Music history, breaking the record for first-day streams worldwide.

Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee took to his Twitter timeline and celebrated the achievement via a post and revealed the news with the caption “Numbers.”

Musician Tresor took to Twitter to share with fans that he was also part of the music project.

“Honoured to finally share that I’ve collaborated with @Drake on new music for his latest album. Worked on 6 songs together and it’s also a great honour to contribute vocals on 3 songs. Collaborated on track 4 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11,12,” he tweeted.

