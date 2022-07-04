SNAPS | Here are SA celebs who rocked Afro Nation Festival in Portugal

They were definitely not kidding when they said “piano to the world”.

If you were wondering why some amapiano musicians and DJs were not at the Durban July this weekend, wonder no more.

They were flying the SA flag high at Afro Nation in Portugal, the annual three-day music festival.

The 2022 edition of Afro Nation brought together the best artists in Afrobeats, hip-hop, RnB, dancehall, amapiano, Afro house and more.

The musicians took to social media to share their performances at the weekend.

Musa Keys shared a clip where he seemed stunned by a female fan who hopped on stage with him and danced sensually for him.

“There are no gatekeepers to this s#*t‼️ We are all here to win ‼️Piano X Afro-Tech,” wrote Zakes Bantwini.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Banele, one half of Major League DJz, spoke of the duo’s pride in how far they’ve come in their career, being signed to international record label Atlantic Records and being among renowned superstars such as DJ Black Coffee, Wiz Kid, Davido and Burna Boy, who have sold out the O2 stadium in London and won BET accolades.

“It’s mainly about taking the SA sound to the world. We are getting international recognition. I feel like the Major League brand is being celebrated more outside SA. We’ve done a lot of cover shoots, bigger shows. Our shows are much bigger outside SA,” Banele told TshisaLIVE.