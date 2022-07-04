×

SNAPS | Here are SA celebs who rocked Afro Nation Festival in Portugal

If you were wondering why some amapiano musicians and DJs were not at the Durban July this weekend, wonder no more.

04 July 2022 - 16:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Amapiano musician Kamo Mphela was among an impressive list of musicians who went to Afro Nation.
Image: Instagram/ Kamo Mphela

They were definitely not kidding when they said “piano to the world”.

They were flying the SA flag high at Afro Nation in Portugal, the annual three-day music festival.  

The 2022 edition of Afro Nation brought together the best artists in Afrobeats, hip-hop, RnB, dancehall, amapiano, Afro house and more. 

The musicians took to social media to share their performances at the weekend.

Musa Keys shared a clip where he seemed stunned by a female fan who hopped on stage with him and danced sensually for him.

“There are no gatekeepers to this s#*t‼️ We are all here to win ‼️Piano X Afro-Tech,” wrote Zakes Bantwini.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Banele, one half of Major League DJz, spoke of the duo’s pride in how far they’ve come in their career, being signed to international record label Atlantic Records and being among renowned superstars such as DJ Black Coffee, Wiz Kid, Davido and Burna Boy, who have sold out the O2 stadium in London and won BET accolades.  

“It’s mainly about taking the SA sound to the world. We are getting international recognition. I feel like the Major League brand is being celebrated more outside SA. We’ve done a lot of cover shoots, bigger shows. Our shows are much bigger outside SA,” Banele told TshisaLIVE.

Focalistic, Kamo Mphela, Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, Major League DJz, De Mthuda, Uncle Waffles, Vigro Deep, Young Stunna, Mr JazziQ and DBN Gogo were all billed to perform at the event.

‘Adiwele’ hit maker celebrates multiple awards nods, family and real friends

A side to Young Stunna you've never seen.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Young Stunna dishes on his biggest fan and tackling trolls

"It's been tough for my mom but she's adapting to staying at home."
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Major League DJz on their BET award nod and the power of amapiano

The Major League DJz on are a mission to take over the world with the amapiano sound.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

'Piano to the world!' — Major League DJz get BET Best International Act nod

Major League DJz fly the SA flag high at this years BET awards.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
