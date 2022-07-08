Kelly Khumalo is 'certain' Jub Jub does not want to be a present father

Singer and reality TV star Kelly Khumalo is convinced Jub Jub does not want to be part of their son's life.

In the long-awaited first episode of the Showmax Original reality series, Life With Kelly Khumalo season 3 on Tuesday, the singer was having drinks with her friend musician Wanda Baloyi.

Referring to the mother's day Jub Jub shared on his socials for her, Kelly told Wanda that she only saw the mother's day message that was trending on social media and didn't get a direct message from Jub Jub.

“I know a man who wants a relationship with his child when I see one, I will never stand in the way of doing that, don't disrespect me,” she said in her video diaries on the show.

Kelly added that there was a woman who private messaged her about her ex and baby daddy, asking her to give him a chance.

“This is what annoys me some slay queen with a big bum dm's me to say that “oh Molemo is my friend all he talks about is his son and I hope you find it in your heart to just allow him to prove himself.

Kelly also dropped a bomb and said that anyone who tried to use any dark magic against her would only see the results backfire on them because she was “untouchable”.

“I’m child of the gods hey, if you try to do away with me, it comes back to you ...”

“Spiritually, you can’t touch me. It is that clear. If you are pointing a weapon on me, it will come back to you. Whether you like it or not,” she said.

Her statements have left some of her fans confused, trying to make out what she was alluding to.

In a bid to explain what she meant the singer and songwriter shared a clip on her Instagram timeline recently where she explained some Dlozis are stronger than others.

Watch video below :