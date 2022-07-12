This amid her having received backlash when sharing a statement on Instagram recently in her family's defence to DJ Sithelo Shozi accusing the Mkhize family of witnessing abuse she allegedly suffered in the hands of her sons.
MaMkhize said she and her family had never witnessed the alleged abuse.
“I would like to categorically state that neither myself nor my family have been witness to any alleged abuse against Sithelo and further [would] like to highlight that these allegations are false and defamatory.
“Given the nature, severity and extent of these allegations the matter has been referred to our attorneys and from now henceforth they will be handling everything in relation to this matter. It's of the utmost importance that we let the law take its course in this regard.”
MaMkhize ramps up bodyguards amid Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane 'war'
Image: Supplied
Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize had tongues wagging on social media when she was spotted with bodyguards at an event at Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga.
The reality TV star and businesswoman shared footage from a traditional homecoming celebration at the weekend with women armed bodyguards.
“Women power. I love seeing women taking up spaces in male dominated industries. It’s such a breath of fresh air to see us women challenging the status quo. Super proud,” she captioned the post.
