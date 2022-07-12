Actress Busisiwe “Busi” Lurayi will forever be remembered for her great passion and contribution to the world of TV and theatre.
TshisaLIVE confirmed the news of her death on Monday through her agency Eye Media Artists, who shared a family statement on social media, saying the actress was pronounced dead on Sunday.
Details on the cause of death are not yet known.
While she's taken many strides in the arts, there are three roles she's played that captured the hearts of many in Mzansi.
Take a look at some of the snaps below:
SNAPS | The life and times of Busisiwe Lurayi
Image: Twitter/ Netflix SA
In 2007, Busi starred in a 2002 hit off-Broadway musical Debbie Does Dallas produced by American businesswoman and lingerie model Caprice Bourret at the Civic Theatre in Johannesburg.
The actress was part of the cast including Fem Belling, Jacques Terre'Blanche, Alan Ford, Tessa Denton, Brandon Auret and Pierre van Heerden.
Image: Muntu Vilakazi
In 2011 Busisiwe Lurayi was spotted at ZAR nightclub in Sandton. ZAR closed in 2012.
Image: Mabuti Kali
In 2011, Busi attended the SA Sports Awards at the SABC.
Image: Mabuti Kali
Image: Mabuti Kali
In 2014, Busi showed off her baby bump while she was pregnant with her daughter when attending the 10-year anniversary celebrations of Black Brain Productions owned by actor and actress couple Mandla N and Tumi at The Venue in Melrose Arch with Brenda Ngxoli.
Image: Mabuti Kali
