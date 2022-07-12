×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Who was Tumi Tladi and why his death has left the SA hip hop industry heartbroken

12 July 2022 - 08:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Hip hop artist Tumi Tladi will be remembered as a multitalented star, brimming with creativity and bursting with energy.
Hip hop artist Tumi Tladi will be remembered as a multitalented star, brimming with creativity and bursting with energy.
Image: Instagram/ Tumi Tladi

The death of South African hip hop artist Itumeleng George Tladi, popularly known as Tumi Tladi has sent shock waves through Mzansi.

The family of the hip-hop artist confirmed his untimely death in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE on Sunday.

“Son, brother and uncle, Tumi Tladi (30), sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning (10th July 2022) in Johannesburg. He leaves behind his parents, five siblings, his niece and nephews,” read the statement.

Tladi was a rapper, singer, songwriter, videographer and dancer and will be remembered as a multitalented star, brimming with creativity and bursting with energy.

His big break in the entertainment industry was in 2012, when he shot a music video for American stars Willow and Jaden Smith as a dancer in Los Angeles.

Since then, the artist has shared the stage with rapper Cassper Nyovest as one of his dancers.

In 2014, Tladi released his first song alongside rapper and dancer Costa Titch, titled Punchline. While he’s released several other tracks, he became popular for his hit song Basadi and most recently for his single with Nadia Nakai titled Presidential.

In 2020 Tumi released his six-track EP titled Excuse Me For Being Me.

MORE

Tumi Tladi’s family confirm his death, asks for privacy to mourn

Tumi Tladi died on Sunday morning.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Julius Malema: Ricky Rick could have spoken to us

In a recent interview on Metro FM, Malema said he preferred not to attend funerals of those who commit suicide, and encouraged those with mental ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Funeral for Joe Kazadi's brother Christian will finally be held, several weeks after he died

"We owe no one any explanation on his passing," says Joe Kazadi on his brother's death.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

‘I would give anything to go back to this night again’ — Jamie Bartlett’s partner Rosa looks back

"If I knew it would have been our last night ever spent together I would have kept you awake," said a heartbroken Rosa.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Jessica Jane and Wandile Molebatsi celebrate nine years of wedded bliss TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘How to Ruin Christmas’ star Busisiwe Lurayi has died TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I can't do it any more' — Tbo Touch spends R4,600 a week on petrol TshisaLIVE
  4. Cold weather for who? Malema is living it up in sunny Spain TshisaLIVE
  5. Tumi Tladi’s family confirm his death, asks for privacy to mourn TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners